The Indian Internet Is Being Bombed By Peacock Porn, Because This Is What National News Has Come To

These are the people running our country smh.

Sahil Rizwan
Sahil Rizwan
BuzzFeed Staff, India

As Indians, we are no strangers to people making false claims – rooted in absolutely zero scientific facts – to hog media coverage and get into the national spotlight.

Arun Sankar / AFP / Getty Images

But while most people pay little attention and let these stories blow over, a Rajasthan high court judge – Mahesh Chandra Sharma – made a claim so outlandish yesterday, no one could ignore it.

CNN News18

After asking for cows to be declared India's national animal, he reasoned that they were pious beings like our national bird, the peacock. And why does he think peacocks are pious, you ask?

CNN News18

This is a high court judge, ladies and gents. One of the men put in charge of running the country.

Sharma drew a lot of ridicule for the astounding bit of obliviousness he displayed, as he well deserved.

Cow intakes oxygen, emits oxygen. Peacock is a brahmachari. Some wise words from Judge saab. Must correct our textb… https://t.co/whlnbgUb7F
Priyanka Chaturvedi @priyankac19

Cow intakes oxygen, emits oxygen. Peacock is a brahmachari. Some wise words from Judge saab. Must correct our textb… https://t.co/whlnbgUb7F

Facebook: starbhaktss

But his impromptu zoology lesson has had another unintended side effect on the Indian internet...

Oh helllo internet.This is the time to unleash the many many TB of peacock porn we have. https://t.co/E5wN742eQJ
Aditi @awryaditi

Oh helllo internet.This is the time to unleash the many many TB of peacock porn we have. https://t.co/E5wN742eQJ

People have been sharing peacock porn to make sure Sharma understands how nature and science work.

Issued in public interest: Rajasthan High Court judge is wrong. Here’s video proof of peacocks having sex
newslaundry @newslaundry

Issued in public interest: Rajasthan High Court judge is wrong. Here’s video proof of peacocks having sex

The web has literally been run over by images and videos of peacocks having sex.

History of India @RealHistoryPic

"Peacock is a Brahamchari & Peahen doesn't need to have sex to get pregnant, it just swallows 'tears' of peacock" ~… https://t.co/cbXns3BReq

India Resists @India_Resists

From Twitter to YouTube, there are peacocks doing it on all social media sites Indians can hope to log into.

youtube.com

Even Facebook, the platform with the most Indians on it, hasn't been spared.

facebook.com

And while Sharma retired as a high court judge yesterday, this tweet basically sums up what he's given as a parting gift:

NATIONAL DISCOURSE JOBS - nowhere to be seen GDP - slithering down PRICES - spiralling up Let's discuss about cows and peacock sex 😜
James Wilson @jamewils

NATIONAL DISCOURSE JOBS - nowhere to be seen GDP - slithering down PRICES - spiralling up Let's discuss about cows and peacock sex 😜

You can watch one of the country's most influential men display his extensive knowledge here:

#Epicentre |
News18 @CNNnews18

#Epicentre | "The peahen gets pregnant drinking the tears of the peacock," says Rajasthan HC judge.… https://t.co/xJoONChYYm

