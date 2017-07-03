15 Hilarious Tweets About People Dealing With GST

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link 1. Aisi Taisi Democracy @AisiTaisiDemo No matter how GST turns out, we should just be thankful it was not announced like a "SURPRISE!" at 8pm on the day of its implementation. 07:01 PM - 30 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 2. SAGAR @sagarcasm Amitabh has been made the brand ambassador of GST because there is no better person to be the face of a tax than a person who evades it. 02:01 PM - 19 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 3. Pranav @pranavsapra I can't CA a single person who'd explain GST to me. 05:54 AM - 03 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 4. Akshar @AksharPathak This GST has RUINED MY LIFE earlier this guy used to give Chlormint when he didn't have change now he's giving coin… https://t.co/7P5nMcP2zg 05:40 AM - 03 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 5. Trendulkar @Trendulkar Too much pressure to visit the same restaurant again and order the exact same dishes to compare old taxes and new GST rates on the internet. 01:25 PM - 02 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 6. Rohan @mojorojo GST Bill photos are the new Childhood photos. 07:24 AM - 02 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 7. Naomi Datta @nowme_datta I didn't post a GST bill. I am like that person who strolled over to West Germany after the Berlin Wall came down as part of daily jog. 04:42 PM - 01 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 8. Sorabh Pant @hankypanty Right now: If on one end @deepikapadukone offered to marry me. On the other: my CA offered to properly explain GST to me. I'd marry my CA. 09:39 AM - 29 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 9. Sahil Shah @SahilBulla This image lists down everything that I know about GST and how it affects us all. 07:10 AM - 29 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 10. Catty. @CatWomaniya Find a guy who tries to understand you as nicely as he tries to understands GST. 12:14 PM - 02 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 11. Madhavan Of Malabar @sidin Do you have to pay GST if the food is not good and there is no service, for instance in North Indian restaurant? 10:56 AM - 01 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 12. Shilpa Rathnam @shilparathnam Don't be fooled. Kajal may have zero percent GST but makeup remover has 28%. 05:49 AM - 02 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 13. Raunak @MeraHandle CA: GST is an indirect tax applicable throughout India which replaced multiple cascading taxes levied by the govern… https://t.co/VKXNLLUUAT 04:59 PM - 01 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 14. Tony S @notytony In India we have a saying "Audit-i devo bhava", which translates to "GST is God". 02:10 AM - 29 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 15. Bombay High Court @2OFFICIAL4YOU Try understanding your partner, GST can wait. 06:46 PM - 02 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Sahil Rizwan is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai. Contact Sahil Rizwan at sahil.rizwan@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link View Comments