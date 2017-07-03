Sections

15 Hilarious Tweets About People Dealing With GST

"I can't CA a single person who'd explain GST to me."

Posted on
Sahil Rizwan
Sahil Rizwan
BuzzFeed Staff, India

1.

No matter how GST turns out, we should just be thankful it was not announced like a "SURPRISE!" at 8pm on the day of its implementation.
Aisi Taisi Democracy @AisiTaisiDemo

No matter how GST turns out, we should just be thankful it was not announced like a "SURPRISE!" at 8pm on the day of its implementation.

2.

Amitabh has been made the brand ambassador of GST because there is no better person to be the face of a tax than a person who evades it.
SAGAR @sagarcasm

Amitabh has been made the brand ambassador of GST because there is no better person to be the face of a tax than a person who evades it.

3.

I can't CA a single person who'd explain GST to me.
Pranav @pranavsapra

I can't CA a single person who'd explain GST to me.

4.

This GST has RUINED MY LIFE earlier this guy used to give Chlormint when he didn't have change now he's giving coin… https://t.co/7P5nMcP2zg
Akshar @AksharPathak

This GST has RUINED MY LIFE earlier this guy used to give Chlormint when he didn't have change now he's giving coin… https://t.co/7P5nMcP2zg

5.

Too much pressure to visit the same restaurant again and order the exact same dishes to compare old taxes and new GST rates on the internet.
Trendulkar @Trendulkar

Too much pressure to visit the same restaurant again and order the exact same dishes to compare old taxes and new GST rates on the internet.

6.

GST Bill photos are the new Childhood photos.
Rohan @mojorojo

GST Bill photos are the new Childhood photos.

7.

I didn't post a GST bill. I am like that person who strolled over to West Germany after the Berlin Wall came down as part of daily jog.
Naomi Datta @nowme_datta

I didn't post a GST bill. I am like that person who strolled over to West Germany after the Berlin Wall came down as part of daily jog.

8.

Right now: If on one end @deepikapadukone offered to marry me. On the other: my CA offered to properly explain GST to me. I'd marry my CA.
Sorabh Pant @hankypanty

Right now: If on one end @deepikapadukone offered to marry me. On the other: my CA offered to properly explain GST to me. I'd marry my CA.

9.

This image lists down everything that I know about GST and how it affects us all.
Sahil Shah @SahilBulla

This image lists down everything that I know about GST and how it affects us all.

10.

Find a guy who tries to understand you as nicely as he tries to understands GST.
Catty. @CatWomaniya

Find a guy who tries to understand you as nicely as he tries to understands GST.

11.

Do you have to pay GST if the food is not good and there is no service, for instance in North Indian restaurant?
Madhavan Of Malabar @sidin

Do you have to pay GST if the food is not good and there is no service, for instance in North Indian restaurant?

12.

Don't be fooled. Kajal may have zero percent GST but makeup remover has 28%.
Shilpa Rathnam @shilparathnam

Don't be fooled. Kajal may have zero percent GST but makeup remover has 28%.

13.

CA: GST is an indirect tax applicable throughout India which replaced multiple cascading taxes levied by the govern… https://t.co/VKXNLLUUAT
Raunak @MeraHandle

CA: GST is an indirect tax applicable throughout India which replaced multiple cascading taxes levied by the govern… https://t.co/VKXNLLUUAT

14.

In India we have a saying "Audit-i devo bhava", which translates to "GST is God".
Tony S @notytony

In India we have a saying "Audit-i devo bhava", which translates to "GST is God".

15.

Try understanding your partner, GST can wait.
Bombay High Court @2OFFICIAL4YOU

Try understanding your partner, GST can wait.

Sahil Rizwan is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.

Contact Sahil Rizwan at sahil.rizwan@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

