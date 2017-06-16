Sections

Arunabh Kumar Has Stepped Down As CEO Of The Viral Fever

After being accused of harassment by multiple women earlier this year, Kumar has just announced his resignation.

Posted on
Sahil Rizwan
Sahil Rizwan
BuzzFeed Staff, India

In March this year, the Indian internet was rocked after multiple women accused The Viral Fever CEO, Arunabh Kumar, of harassment.

Twitter: @theqtiyapaguy

A case was filed against Kumar in Mumbai later that month, but he was granted interim relief from arrest by the Dindoshi Sessions Court.

Signature Startup / Via youtube.com

Kumar has stayed under the radar since then, even as operations at TVF have gone on as normal.

Their new web series Bisht, Please! released just a few weeks after the controversy first broke.
TVF

Earlier today, Kumar finally surfaced to release a statement saying that he was stepping down as CEO of TVF.

I have decided to step down as #TVFCEO
Arunabh Kumar @TheQtiyapaGuy

I have decided to step down as #TVFCEO

Kumar didn't address the allegations directly, but he did apologise for TVF's initial statement, in which they threatened "severe justice" against the accuser instead of calling for an investigation.

The statement earned them a lot of criticism for its insensitivity.
Twitter: @theqtiyapaguy

Kumar also stated that Dhawal Gusain, the company's COO since 2015, will be its new CEO.

Twitter: @theqtiyapaguy

Despite his resignation, Kumar will stay available to TVF as a mentor.

TVF

Sahil Rizwan is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.

Contact Sahil Rizwan at sahil.rizwan@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

