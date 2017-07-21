Sections

TVAndMovies

17 Unresolved TV Show Moments That Still Piss You Off

"I did not watch eight seasons for Jackie to end up with Fez."

Posted on
Saavon Smalls
Saavon Smalls
BuzzFeed Staff

We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us what mind-boggling TV moments make them most upset. Here are some of their best responses! WARNING: SPOILERS BELOW.

1. When we never found out if Walt died at the end of Breaking Bad. Also what happened to Jesse?

—charitydawns
AMC

charitydawns

2. When Ted woke up to a pineapple on his nightstand (with no explanation) on How I Met Your Mother.

—Olivia Shackelford
CBS

Olivia Shackelford

3. When Rachel literally gave up the job of a lifetime to be with Ross AGAIN on Friends.

NBC

angelicaschurch

4. When they cancelled Moesha, even though the series ended with Moe's brother being kidnapped and Moe or one of her friends possibly being pregnant.

—misaurelia Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
MTV

misaurelia

5. When Jackie got with Fez at the end of That '70s Show when she and Hyde literally invented love.

—gisselleb416
Fox

gisselleb416

6. When Mark Brendanawicz quit his job and moved to the private sector in Parks and Rec.

—madelynnb2
NBC

madelynnb2

7. Getting through all of Lost only to find out that everyone died.

—hannahp48ab3a454
ABC

hannahp48ab3a454

8. When the moms got out of the basement in Pretty Little Liars and no one knew how.

—jykiah
Freeform

jykiah

9. When we never found out who Earl Jr.'s dad was on My Name Is Earl.

Fox

Laura Torres

10. When Gilmore Girls: A Year In the Life ended with Rory telling Lorelai that she's pregnant.

—katiedee
Netflix

katiedee

11. When Agent DiNozzo found out that he had a daughter with Ziva David, who he'd been in an on again, off again relationship with for over 10 seasons.

—Erika Drewke
NBC

Erika Drewke

12. When Elliot Stabler left Law and Order: SVU and didn't come back to save Olivia from being kidnapped.

—Arayana Harris Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

Arayana Harris

13. When Spinner's little sister vanished from Degrassi...

Epitome Pictures

"Why was she not at his wedding?"

Erin Page

14. ...and when Darcy said she'd be gone for a ~semester~ to build schools in Africa and never came back.

—Rowena Lothbrok
Epitome Pictures

Rowena Lothbrok

15. When The Sopranos cut to black at the end of the series finale. What happened to Tony?

—rosemaryt41c5c20fd
HBO

rosemaryt41c5c20fd

16. When we found out that Dan was Gossip Girl:

—ericalynk
The CW

ericalynk

17. BONUS: When we Toy Story 2 viewers never found out if Woody and Bullseye saved Jessie and Stinky Pete in Woody's Roundup:

—Jack Hessey
Disney

Jack Hessey

Want to be featured in similar BuzzFeed posts? Follow the BuzzFeed Community on Facebook and Twitter!

Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

