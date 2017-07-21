17 Unresolved TV Show Moments That Still Piss You Off

We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us what mind-boggling TV moments make them most upset. Here are some of their best responses! WARNING: SPOILERS BELOW.
1. When we never found out if Walt died at the end of Breaking Bad. Also what happened to Jesse?
2. When Ted woke up to a pineapple on his nightstand (with no explanation) on How I Met Your Mother.
3. When Rachel literally gave up the job of a lifetime to be with Ross AGAIN on Friends.
4. When they cancelled Moesha, even though the series ended with Moe's brother being kidnapped and Moe or one of her friends possibly being pregnant.
5. When Jackie got with Fez at the end of That '70s Show when she and Hyde literally invented love.
6. When Mark Brendanawicz quit his job and moved to the private sector in Parks and Rec.
7. Getting through all of Lost only to find out that everyone died.
8. When the moms got out of the basement in Pretty Little Liars and no one knew how.
9. When we never found out who Earl Jr.'s dad was on My Name Is Earl.
10. When Gilmore Girls: A Year In the Life ended with Rory telling Lorelai that she's pregnant.
11. When Agent DiNozzo found out that he had a daughter with Ziva David, who he'd been in an on again, off again relationship with for over 10 seasons.
12. When Elliot Stabler left Law and Order: SVU and didn't come back to save Olivia from being kidnapped.
13. When Spinner's little sister vanished from Degrassi...
14. ...and when Darcy said she'd be gone for a ~semester~ to build schools in Africa and never came back.
15. When The Sopranos cut to black at the end of the series finale. What happened to Tony?
16. When we found out that Dan was Gossip Girl:
17. BONUS: When we Toy Story 2 viewers never found out if Woody and Bullseye saved Jessie and Stinky Pete in Woody's Roundup:
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.