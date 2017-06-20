Sections

TVAndMovies

Can You Guess These “Steven Universe” Songs Based On The Lyrics?

If you get every question right, we'll make you a member of the Crystal Gems.

Saavon Smalls
BuzzFeed Staff

RULES: Read the lyrics and try to remember which gem-tastic Steven Universe song they're from. Just a tip, the photos don't match up with the song! Are you ready?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Cartoon Network / Via GIPHY

  1. Cartoon Network / steven-universe.wikia.com

  2. Cartoon Network / steven-universe.wikia.com

  3. Cartoon Network / steven-universe.wikia.com

  4. Cartoon Network / steven-universe.wikia.com

  5. Cartoon Network / steven-universe.wikia.com

  6. Cartoon Network / steven-universe.wikia.com

  7. Cartoon Network / steven-universe.wikia.com

  8. Cartoon Network / steven-universe.wikia.com

  9. Cartoon Network / steven-universe.wikia.com

  10. Cartoon Network / steven-universe.wikia.com

  11. Cartoon Network / steven-universe.wikia.com

  12. Cartoon Network / steven-universe.wikia.com

  13. Cartoon Network / steven-universe.wikia.com

  14. Cartoon Network / steven-universe.wikia.com

  15. Cartoon Network / steven-universe.wikia.com

  16. Cartoon Network / steven-universe.wikia.com

  17. Cartoon Network /steven-universe.wikia.com

  18. Cartoon Network / steven-universe.wikia.com

You're a Homeworld Gem

It's clear that you don't like the Crystal Gems, music, or any type of fun. You spend most of your time daydreaming about destroying Earth and subscribing to the archaic ideals put in place by the Diamonds.

You're a human

You might not be Crystal Gem status, but being a human is still awesome! They learn, grow, and have the ability to change the world, too. This gives you enough time to hit up the "SU" soundtrack, freshen up on your knowledge, and come back ready to take on the Diamonds!

You're a Crystal Gem

Are you sure you're not Steven in disguised? You know everything about "Steven Universe" and have what it takes to protect the Earth against Homeworld. Just don't forget to take a music break or two!

Connect With TVAndMovies