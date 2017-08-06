-
Celebrated Galentine's DayQuoted it with your friendsTreated yo'selfHad a designated Garry/Jerry/Larry/Terry of your friend groupBeen inspired to work in government......or to destroy it à la Ron Swanson.Wanted Chris Pratt to drop an Andy Dwyer/Mouse Rat album......or have Nick Offerman drop a Duke Silver album.Cried during Lil' Sebastian's funeral serviceYou've gained an affinity for waffles and all breakfast foodCalled a librarian a "punk ass book jockey" behind their backOrdered a calzone for BenCalled desserts "zerts..."...or sandwiches "sammies"/"sandoozles"/"Adam Sandlers..."...or fried chicken "fry fry chicky chick."Hated skim milk more than lying......because it's water lying about being milk.Renamed a plant and gave it a rapper's nameScoffed at someone for eating a saladScoured the internet for every blooper reelBeen skeptical of women named TammyHad a discussion about Mark Brendanawicz quittingWished you could replace your government with the "P&R" castGave your BFF compliments like Leslie gave Ann complimentsHave literally used the word "literally" 10 times more than you used toDress up for Halloween as Leslie and Ben with your partner......or Andy and April......or Chris and Ann.You cried when you found out Ron and Leslie hated each other in Season 7......and when Chris and Ann moved to Michigan......and when Ben proposed to Leslie.You've "looked into the camera" like BenYou describe yourself as a Leslie or Ann......when you're probably a Craig (but that's OK, too!).You've texted someone "I like you, and I love you"Wanted to live in Pawnee, Indiana
If You've Done 21/36 Of These Things, You're A True "Parks And Rec" Fan
