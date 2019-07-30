Community

Tell Us About A Time You Had Really, Really Bad Luck

Calling all unlucky people.

Posted on
Ryan Schocket
Ryan Schocket
BuzzFeed Staff

Are you one of those people who has, like, the worst luck?

ABC

Has something mega-embarrassing like this happened to you before?

Twitter: @prayag_sonar

Maybe you've gotten caught in a rough situation, like this guy who was showering when there was a fire drill in the winter.

reddit.com

Would something like THIS definitely happen to you?

30 minutes before my group presentation this morning, dude in our group gets stuck in a ditch and instead of changing the date of our presentation the prof made my man present 15 minutes of material on FaceTime while he sat in a ditch lmaoooo is this semester mf over yet
Jake Cloyd @Cloyd__j

30 minutes before my group presentation this morning, dude in our group gets stuck in a ditch and instead of changing the date of our presentation the prof made my man present 15 minutes of material on FaceTime while he sat in a ditch lmaoooo is this semester mf over yet

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or this?

Twitter: @alfuckuhard

Well, we wanna hear about it. Use the Dropbox below to tell us about a super unlucky situation you had (bonus points if you have pics)!

The best responses will be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post or video!

Add Yours!

Add text, image, or both

Submit
Your message was posted successfully
back to top