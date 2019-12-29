Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Found Out About Kevin Hart's Cheating Thanks To A DM

This week, Kevin Hart's new documentary series Don't F**k This Up dropped.
In the third episode, his wife Eniko Parrish shared how her husband's cheating in 2017 first came to light. "How I found out was a DM. I don't know who it was," she said.
"They sent me an edited video of Kevin, and you know, another woman."
"I was about seven or eight months pregnant. I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately and I just lost it."
"I called him. I'm crying. I'm like pissed. Right then and there, I kept saying, 'How the fuck did you let that happen?'"
"Your whole everything's on Instagram. Everything's on social media," she continued. "It was an ongoing fight all the time. Every single day. I kept questioning him, like, 'If this is what you're gonna do, I don't want to be part of that.'"
As for why she stayed with Kevin, Eniko said, "I wasn't ready at the time to just give up on my family. I wanted Kenzo to be able to know his dad and grow up. It was a lot for me, but we've gone through it, we passed it and he's a better man now because of it."
Glad to hear everything ended up working out. To watch the full series, head on over to Netflix.