Celebrity

James Charles Is Being Called Out For An Anti-Trans Tweet About Being Drafted

"It was a lighthearted joke."

Posted on
Ryan Schocket
Ryan Schocket
BuzzFeed Staff

Share This Article

With the tumultuous state of foreign affairs right now, memes about World War III and the military draft have been scattered all over people's timelines.

me when i get a draft letter for WWIII cause you mfs wouldnt shut up about women having equal rights
‏ً @chxrryhigh

me when i get a draft letter for WWIII cause you mfs wouldnt shut up about women having equal rights

Reply Retweet Favorite
They can’t draft you if they can’t see you #WWIII
Brandon Dill @_brandondill_

They can’t draft you if they can’t see you #WWIII

Reply Retweet Favorite

James Charles decided to make a meme about being drafted, captioned, "Me when the government comes knocking on my door for the draft."

me when the government comes knocking on my door for the draft
James Charles @jamescharles

me when the government comes knocking on my door for the draft

Reply Retweet Favorite

He used pictures of himself dressed in wigs and dresses.

Twitter: @jamescharles

Many were quick to criticize James for dressing as a woman and joking about the draft, especially since Trump banned trans individuals from serving in the military.

@jamescharles This is completely disgraceful. Perhaps you could hit pause on your relentless campaign of self-promotion, and opt not to make a possible massive loss of life an opportunity to amplify your brand.
Daniel “Epiphany observer” Summers @WFKARS

@jamescharles This is completely disgraceful. Perhaps you could hit pause on your relentless campaign of self-promotion, and opt not to make a possible massive loss of life an opportunity to amplify your brand.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@jamescharles trans women get killed for purely existing and ur out here being all 😁😁😁😁😁I am going to dress as a woman to avoid being drafted even though I am a cis white gay 😂😂😂😂😂 cut the shit james
liam @hcbliam

@jamescharles trans women get killed for purely existing and ur out here being all 😁😁😁😁😁I am going to dress as a woman to avoid being drafted even though I am a cis white gay 😂😂😂😂😂 cut the shit james

Reply Retweet Favorite
@jamescharles This is transphobic
disco 🅴 @KMOoutsold

@jamescharles This is transphobic

Reply Retweet Favorite
this is disgustingly transphobic but honestly not unexpected from the notable transphobic and kinda racist james charles not to mention there is not a draft there wont be a draft and making light of the transgender ban in and of it self (although i object to serving) sucks
Toshiki Inoue is about to crush my skull with a ro @pitzx2

this is disgustingly transphobic but honestly not unexpected from the notable transphobic and kinda racist james charles not to mention there is not a draft there wont be a draft and making light of the transgender ban in and of it self (although i object to serving) sucks

Reply Retweet Favorite
if any one of u support or like james charles unfollow me i don’t CARE this is transphobic as shit https://t.co/vGYPZYe8Js
* ･ﾟ☆ ﾟkenny ♡* ｡ ﾟ ❀ @kennythewitch

if any one of u support or like james charles unfollow me i don’t CARE this is transphobic as shit https://t.co/vGYPZYe8Js

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others, however, said James was not intentionally being offensive.

Not a huge fan of James Charles after some of the transphobic, racist and ableist remarks he’s made in the past. However, not everything the kid says is problematic. Stop reaching. Not every tweet he posts is a personal attack.
Tom Sky Hendriks @ѕwιтcн @TomSkyHendriks

Not a huge fan of James Charles after some of the transphobic, racist and ableist remarks he’s made in the past. However, not everything the kid says is problematic. Stop reaching. Not every tweet he posts is a personal attack.

Reply Retweet Favorite
hate James Charles but saying this is transphobic is kind of reaching since he more so implied that he’d be pretend to be a (presumably cis) woman to avoid getting drafted not saying his joke was funny but I don’t think it’s fair to attack him for transphobia in this case https://t.co/nwv5IkJPCG
♡ 𝐈𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞 ♡ @slightlyowl

hate James Charles but saying this is transphobic is kind of reaching since he more so implied that he’d be pretend to be a (presumably cis) woman to avoid getting drafted not saying his joke was funny but I don’t think it’s fair to attack him for transphobia in this case https://t.co/nwv5IkJPCG

Reply Retweet Favorite

James clarified his tweet afterward, saying, "This tweet has nothing to do with the trans military ban, which I obviously do not support."

just to clarify, this tweet has nothing to do with the trans military ban, which I obviously do not support. it’s a lighthearted joke regarding the fact that I had to register for the draft when I turned 18, just like every other boy, &amp; i don’t wanna fight in a war. that’s all
James Charles @jamescharles

just to clarify, this tweet has nothing to do with the trans military ban, which I obviously do not support. it’s a lighthearted joke regarding the fact that I had to register for the draft when I turned 18, just like every other boy, &amp; i don’t wanna fight in a war. that’s all

Reply Retweet Favorite

What do you make of this situation? If you have any thoughts, let me know in the comments below.

Share This Article

back to top