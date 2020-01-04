With the tumultuous state of foreign affairs right now, memes about World War III and the military draft have been scattered all over people's timelines. ً @chxrryhigh me when i get a draft letter for WWIII cause you mfs wouldnt shut up about women having equal rights 03:52 AM - 03 Jan 2020 Reply Retweet Favorite Brandon Dill @_brandondill_ They can’t draft you if they can’t see you #WWIII 06:32 PM - 03 Jan 2020 Reply Retweet Favorite James Charles decided to make a meme about being drafted, captioned, "Me when the government comes knocking on my door for the draft." James Charles @jamescharles me when the government comes knocking on my door for the draft 05:50 AM - 03 Jan 2020 Reply Retweet Favorite He used pictures of himself dressed in wigs and dresses. Twitter: @jamescharles Many were quick to criticize James for dressing as a woman and joking about the draft, especially since Trump banned trans individuals from serving in the military. Daniel “Epiphany observer” Summers @WFKARS @jamescharles This is completely disgraceful. Perhaps you could hit pause on your relentless campaign of self-promotion, and opt not to make a possible massive loss of life an opportunity to amplify your brand. 12:53 PM - 03 Jan 2020 Reply Retweet Favorite liam @hcbliam @jamescharles trans women get killed for purely existing and ur out here being all 😁😁😁😁😁I am going to dress as a woman to avoid being drafted even though I am a cis white gay 😂😂😂😂😂 cut the shit james 06:05 AM - 03 Jan 2020 Reply Retweet Favorite disco 🅴 @KMOoutsold @jamescharles This is transphobic 06:11 AM - 03 Jan 2020 Reply Retweet Favorite Toshiki Inoue is about to crush my skull with a ro @pitzx2 this is disgustingly transphobic but honestly not unexpected from the notable transphobic and kinda racist james charles not to mention there is not a draft there wont be a draft and making light of the transgender ban in and of it self (although i object to serving) sucks 06:14 PM - 03 Jan 2020 Reply Retweet Favorite * ･ﾟ☆ ﾟkenny ♡* ｡ ﾟ ❀ @kennythewitch if any one of u support or like james charles unfollow me i don’t CARE this is transphobic as shit https://t.co/vGYPZYe8Js 06:27 AM - 03 Jan 2020 Reply Retweet Favorite Others, however, said James was not intentionally being offensive. Tom Sky Hendriks @ѕwιтcн @TomSkyHendriks Not a huge fan of James Charles after some of the transphobic, racist and ableist remarks he’s made in the past. However, not everything the kid says is problematic. Stop reaching. Not every tweet he posts is a personal attack. 12:55 PM - 04 Jan 2020 Reply Retweet Favorite ♡ 𝐈𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞 ♡ @slightlyowl hate James Charles but saying this is transphobic is kind of reaching since he more so implied that he’d be pretend to be a (presumably cis) woman to avoid getting drafted not saying his joke was funny but I don’t think it’s fair to attack him for transphobia in this case https://t.co/nwv5IkJPCG 12:22 AM - 04 Jan 2020 Reply Retweet Favorite James clarified his tweet afterward, saying, "This tweet has nothing to do with the trans military ban, which I obviously do not support." James Charles @jamescharles just to clarify, this tweet has nothing to do with the trans military ban, which I obviously do not support. it’s a lighthearted joke regarding the fact that I had to register for the draft when I turned 18, just like every other boy, & i don’t wanna fight in a war. that’s all 01:34 AM - 04 Jan 2020 Reply Retweet Favorite What do you make of this situation? If you have any thoughts, let me know in the comments below.