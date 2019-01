I've always been extremely self-conscious and insecure when it comes to my appearance. Even when I was little, I remember my weight fluctuating every single year. I was always bullied and made fun of for being bigger, and being the tallest in every class definitely didn't help when it came to blending in. I was the kid at the pool parties who would wait until no one was looking to take my shirt off and jump in.

In high school, I was able to keep my weight down because I was active — I played basketball, baseball, and tennis for the school. But once college came, I retired from sports and it seemed like my metabolism retired too. My diet started to consist more of alcohol and unhealthy food, and I had little to no knowledge about nutrition or working out.

I was going through an endless cycle: My stress and anxiety made me gain weight, and gaining weight made me more anxious.