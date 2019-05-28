Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link It's graduation season, and everyone knows graduation caps are a chance for people to show off their creativity and comedy chops. Here are some of the funniest caps people shared online: 1. Nailah @nay_luhh Thanks Twitter for my grad cap✨ 09:54 PM - 24 May 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 2. kathleen @kkkkkathleen @KimKardashian do you like my grad cap?! #kuwtk 01:16 AM - 27 May 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 3. Audrey @cryptid_cactus I literally made and wore a #buzzfeedunsolved grad cap to my graduation on Saturday. Thank you @shalexandej and @ryansbergara for providing me with so many laughs while I struggled through college classes 06:59 AM - 21 May 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 4. Leah | Lady Gaga @xoxogirlunderu Graduation cap is done😌🎓 I graduate from college on Friday then I’m off to Vegas to see Enigma @ladygaga ❤️ #asib @starisbornmovie #AStarIsBorn #mtvmovieawards 10:28 PM - 20 May 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 5. Sydney @sydneykler The past four years I have documented every time I cried over school so that I could create the most iconic/ ironic grad cap of all time. 08:20 PM - 23 May 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 6. maddie @maddie_varner so I did my sisters graduation cap. 😪😋 06:10 AM - 27 May 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 7. Linda Clark @lyn_duhh graduation cap done. shoutout to mateo for the inspiration! #listenlinda 🎓🎉 01:13 AM - 24 May 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 8. keepingupwit.kiya @PalmerAkiya making my own graduation cap was a success ✨ 2k19 🎓🦋 12:45 PM - 21 May 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 9. Twitter: @LizzaMarieeee 10. Twitter: @MissItsyBlitzy 11. Twitter: @TheMightyDrea 12. Emily @grisham_emily Graduation cap 09:51 PM - 19 May 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 13. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @undefined 14. Abby Miller @abigailhmiller still waiting for the @jonasbrothers to notice my grad cap 12:23 AM - 28 May 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 15. Twitter: @__TheDWoods 16. No Context Kurtis Conner @nocontextkurtis please enjoy my grad cap 🤠🤠 08:07 AM - 13 May 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 17. Tat 🌼 @TatPosts Grad cap was cold asf. 💛🎓 03:55 AM - 20 May 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 18. laura / agent of g.i.r.l. @cassandraslang my grad cap... i hate myself 01:49 PM - 22 May 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite Congrats, y'all! :) Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF NBC Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link