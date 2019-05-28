18 Hilarious 2019 Graduation Caps That Absolutely Nailed It

Congrats to these legends.

Posted on
Ryan Schocket
Ryan Schocket
BuzzFeed Staff

It's graduation season, and everyone knows graduation caps are a chance for people to show off their creativity and comedy chops. Here are some of the funniest caps people shared online:

1.

Thanks Twitter for my grad cap✨
Nailah @nay_luhh

Thanks Twitter for my grad cap✨

2.

@KimKardashian do you like my grad cap?! #kuwtk
kathleen @kkkkkathleen

@KimKardashian do you like my grad cap?! #kuwtk

3.

I literally made and wore a #buzzfeedunsolved grad cap to my graduation on Saturday. Thank you @shalexandej and @ryansbergara for providing me with so many laughs while I struggled through college classes
Audrey @cryptid_cactus

I literally made and wore a #buzzfeedunsolved grad cap to my graduation on Saturday. Thank you @shalexandej and @ryansbergara for providing me with so many laughs while I struggled through college classes

4.

Graduation cap is done😌🎓 I graduate from college on Friday then I'm off to Vegas to see Enigma @ladygaga ❤️ #asib @starisbornmovie #AStarIsBorn #mtvmovieawards
Leah | Lady Gaga @xoxogirlunderu

Graduation cap is done😌🎓 I graduate from college on Friday then I’m off to Vegas to see Enigma @ladygaga ❤️ #asib @starisbornmovie #AStarIsBorn #mtvmovieawards

5.

The past four years I have documented every time I cried over school so that I could create the most iconic/ ironic grad cap of all time.
Sydney @sydneykler

The past four years I have documented every time I cried over school so that I could create the most iconic/ ironic grad cap of all time.

6.

so I did my sisters graduation cap. 😪😋
maddie @maddie_varner

so I did my sisters graduation cap. 😪😋

7.

graduation cap done. shoutout to mateo for the inspiration! #listenlinda 🎓🎉
Linda Clark @lyn_duhh

graduation cap done. shoutout to mateo for the inspiration! #listenlinda 🎓🎉

8.

making my own graduation cap was a success ✨ 2k19 🎓🦋
keepingupwit.kiya @PalmerAkiya

making my own graduation cap was a success ✨ 2k19 🎓🦋

9.

Twitter: @LizzaMarieeee

10.

Twitter: @MissItsyBlitzy

11.

Twitter: @TheMightyDrea

12.

Graduation cap
Emily @grisham_emily

Graduation cap

13.

14.

still waiting for the @jonasbrothers to notice my grad cap
Abby Miller @abigailhmiller

still waiting for the @jonasbrothers to notice my grad cap

15.

Twitter: @__TheDWoods

16.

please enjoy my grad cap 🤠🤠
No Context Kurtis Conner @nocontextkurtis

please enjoy my grad cap 🤠🤠

17.

Grad cap was cold asf. 💛🎓
Tat 🌼 @TatPosts

Grad cap was cold asf. 💛🎓

18.

my grad cap... i hate myself
laura / agent of g.i.r.l. @cassandraslang

my grad cap... i hate myself

Congrats, y'all! :)

NBC

