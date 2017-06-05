Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Shopping NEW!
  26. Sports
  27. Style
  28. Tech
  29. Travel
  30. Weddings
  31. World
TVAndMovies

Gal Gadot's "Wonder Woman" Audition Story Is Wonderful

And so is she.

Posted on
Ryan Schocket
Ryan Schocket
BuzzFeed Staff

Gal Gadot — aka THE WONDER WOMAN from the wildly successful Wonder Woman — was on Jimmy Fallon two weeks ago, where she discussed how she landed the role.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

She said she had gone through so many auditions and been so close each time, but ultimately got rejected.

NBC

Godot, who's from Israel, said she almost reached the point of giving up acting completely.

NBC

But while she was in LA, Godot got a call for a "secret audition."

NBC

This meant she would be reading lines, not knowing which character she was playing.

NBC

The secret audition went well, but she still wasn't sure if she should stick with acting.

NBC

Then she got a call from her agent, who wanted to do a camera test, which Gal thought would eventually just lead to another rejection.

NBC

But her agent said, "No, didn't anyone tell you? Oh, OK. Have you ever heard of Wonder Woman?" He told Gal she had just officially auditioned — and was in the running — to be THE Wonder Woman. This was Gal's reaction:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

Six weeks later, after she had landed from her 15-hour flight — where she was casually doing quantum physics with a professor she just met — she got confirmation.

NBC

At first, she was like WHAT.

NBC

Then OMG:

NBC

Then finally, she was just let out a big AHHHHHHHHHHHHH.

NBC

That's probably how Wonder Woman would've reacted too.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
DC

Thanks for killing it, Gal. 👏

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
DC

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies