14 Tattoo Fails From This Year That'll Have You Gasping

That looks nothing like Harry Potter...

1. When word order matters:

Tattoo fails are my favorite 😂
Jimmy @JimmeyTallon

2. When Ariana Grande got a tattoo of "Japanese BBQ finger":

Why... how... now Ariana’s tattoo reads “Japanese BBQ finger” 💅
Eimi Yamamitsu | 山光瑛美 @eimiyamamitsu

3. And when this person accidentally got "General Tso's chicken" tatted on their arm:

Y’all leave #ArianaGrande alone! She is a magic unicorn goddess dang it! If she wants “BBQ grill” or “Japanese BBQ finger” let her have it 🤣🤣 After all, my tat says “General Tso’s Chicken” 😝😝😝 #yum #fatkid #Foodie #foodporn #tattoo #tattoofail
🌺💀Nyla Rose💀🌺 @NylaRoseBeast

4. When your Jim Morrison tattoo looks like this:

Oh no... #JimMorrison #TheDoors #Tattoofail #tattoo
Rock me baby @rocckmebaby

5. When your tattoo has a double typo:

6. And your Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft tattoo looks like this:

Ummm...can he have a re-do? #Tattoo #TattooFail
Magic 92.5 @magic925

7. When Jessie J’s lyric tattoo said “loose” instead of “lose”:

8. When your Harry Potter tattoo looks like this:

9. When you have a sleeve like this:

10. When your hair plays a big role in this odd tattoo:

11. When your tattoo is supposed to be a cat smoking, but it looks like this:

12. And when you get this...whatever this is:

13. When this gamer spelled "Delaware" wrong:

Finished my half sleeve today, going to carry it up my arm at some point but so far it looks amazing. (Vintage map as a reference on the spelling) @ChristiaNation_ did some awesome work🤙🏼
100T Octane @OctaneSam

"Deleware."

14. And lastly, when the font matters, deeply:

there’s a lad at the pool who’s basically crying over his drunk tattoo, not because it’s spelled wrong or that it looks infected, but because it’s in Comic Sans
vicki🔮 @vicctbf

