14 Tattoo Fails From This Year That'll Have You Gasping

1. When word order matters: Jimmy @JimmeyTallon Tattoo fails are my favorite 😂 01:56 PM - 03 Jul 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @JimmeyTallon 2. When Ariana Grande got a tattoo of "Japanese BBQ finger": Eimi Yamamitsu | 山光瑛美 @eimiyamamitsu Why... how... now Ariana's tattoo reads "Japanese BBQ finger" 💅 10:08 AM - 31 Jan 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 3. And when this person accidentally got "General Tso's chicken" tatted on their arm: 🌺💀Nyla Rose💀🌺 @NylaRoseBeast Y'all leave #ArianaGrande alone! She is a magic unicorn goddess dang it! If she wants "BBQ grill" or "Japanese BBQ finger" let her have it 🤣🤣 After all, my tat says "General Tso's Chicken" 😝😝😝 #yum #fatkid #Foodie #foodporn #tattoo #tattoofail 03:50 PM - 31 Jan 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 4. When your Jim Morrison tattoo looks like this: Rock me baby @rocckmebaby Oh no... #JimMorrison #TheDoors #Tattoofail #tattoo 01:33 PM - 01 Mar 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @rocckmebaby 5. When your tattoo has a double typo: Twitter: @grammarmonster 6. And your Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft tattoo looks like this: Magic 92.5 @magic925 Ummm...can he have a re-do? #Tattoo #TattooFail 12:56 AM - 17 Jan 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 7. When Jessie J's lyric tattoo said "loose" instead of "lose": View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 8. When your Harry Potter tattoo looks like this: Twitter: @Inkedmag 9. When you have a sleeve like this: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @undefined 10. When your hair plays a big role in this odd tattoo: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @undefined 11. When your tattoo is supposed to be a cat smoking, but it looks like this: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @undefined 12. And when you get this...whatever this is: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @undefined 13. When this gamer spelled "Delaware" wrong: 100T Octane @OctaneSam Finished my half sleeve today, going to carry it up my arm at some point but so far it looks amazing. (Vintage map as a reference on the spelling) @ChristiaNation_ did some awesome work🤙🏼 06:59 PM - 01 Jul 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @OctaneSam "Deleware." 14. And lastly, when the font matters, deeply: vicki🔮 @vicctbf there's a lad at the pool who's basically crying over his drunk tattoo, not because it's spelled wrong or that it looks infected, but because it's in Comic Sans 01:13 PM - 27 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite