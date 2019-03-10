back to top

If You Do 17/25 Of These Things On Dating Apps, I Kindly Ask That You Stop

Enough with the damn emojis.

Posted on
Ryan Schocket
Ryan Schocket
BuzzFeed Staff

Most of us have been on dating apps and encountered behavior we don't really like. We've also probably exhibited behavior that others don't like. So, if you've done 15 of these 20 things, I'm gonna ask you to stop immediately!

  1. Have you...
    Check
    Sent an unsolicited sext
    Check
    Asked someone on a date after only like two messages
    Check
    Been rude for no reason
    Check
    Asked for nudes when you barely know them
    Check
    Talked about your ex
    Check
    Unmatched someone in the middle of a conversation
    Check
    Posed with a fish in your pic
    Check
    Posted "Don't take life too seriously, nobody gets out alive" in your bio
    Check
    Used potty humor
    Check
    Said you're "not into X body type"
    Check
    Used the wrong "your/you're"
    Check
    Your only pic is you and 10 other people
    Check
    Talked about the weather
    Check
    Complained incessantly
    Check
    Sent a rude message when you don't get a response
    Check
    Used more than 10 emojis per day in a conversation.
    Check
    Sent a match your Soundcloud.
    Check
    Lied about your height.
    Check
    Led with just "Hey."
    Check
    Only talked about yourself during a convo.
    Check
    Posted a picture with an ex
    Check
    Sent paragraph-long messages
    Check
    Asked for their Snapchat right away
    Check
    Asked how much money someone makes
    Check
    Posed with a dead animal
