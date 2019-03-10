If You Do 17/25 Of These Things On Dating Apps, I Kindly Ask That You Stop

Most of us have been on dating apps and encountered behavior we don't really like. We've also probably exhibited behavior that others don't like. So, if you've done 15 of these 20 things, I'm gonna ask you to stop immediately!
-
Sent an unsolicited sextAsked someone on a date after only like two messagesBeen rude for no reasonAsked for nudes when you barely know themTalked about your exUnmatched someone in the middle of a conversationPosed with a fish in your picPosted "Don't take life too seriously, nobody gets out alive" in your bioUsed potty humorSaid you're "not into X body type"Used the wrong "your/you're"Your only pic is you and 10 other peopleTalked about the weatherComplained incessantlySent a rude message when you don't get a responseUsed more than 10 emojis per day in a conversation.Sent a match your Soundcloud.Lied about your height.Led with just "Hey."Only talked about yourself during a convo.Posted a picture with an exSent paragraph-long messagesAsked for their Snapchat right awayAsked how much money someone makesPosed with a dead animal