Boomers Are Sharing Things That Gen Z'ers And Millennials Will Never Understand And It's Mostly True, TBH

On Friday, Reddit user u/MatsGryasked boomers, "What's something today's youth would never understand?" Obviously, some of them are up for debate, but it's super interesting to see what customs no longer really apply in today's society.
Here's what they said:
1."Calling the movie theater to hear the recording with the movie times on it."
11."Taking photos using those little rolls of film and having to take them into a shop for processing. You often wouldn't know if any of the photos were good until a couple of months later. You also had to manually wind on the camera after every shot."
12."In a bar or at a party, you could dance on the table naked and do the craziest stuff. The next morning, you could categorically deny that it ever happened and no one — absolutely no one — could ever show you a video on their phone that it did happen."
13."Being stuck on a toilet for a little bit and reading the shampoo bottles, packages on bars of soap, and whatever else might be within grabbing distance of the toilet. You didn't have a phone to entertain you."
14."Drive-in restaurants with car hops. A line of parking places under a canopy. Each had a speaker. They brought the food on a tray that attached to the driver’s open window. Dad ate off the tray. Mom opened the glove box and used the door for a tray. It had little indentations for cups. The kids just ate off their laps. We could have eaten inside, sitting at a table, or taken the food home, but this was more fun."
15."History Channel, Discovery Channel, The Learning Channel, and a bunch of other cable networks that are now dedicated to absolutely bottom-tier garbage reality TV shows. Those networks used to play amazing nonstop documentary TV."