15 Of The Best Gay Tweets Of The Week
The screwdriver sourcing is A+.
by Ryan Schocket
BuzzFeed Staff

We all know Gay Twitter is one of the best parts of Twitter, especially in 2023. Here are the best gay tweets of the week:

1. Meh @Spilling_The_T
Gays when they see a slow heterosexual walker
Twitter: @Spilling_The_T / Via Paramount

2. @bjwhork / Via Twitter: @bjwhork

3. Niks 🦩 @_Neekhil_
Gays to their girlfriends : https://t.co/AhCIsW5QIr
Twitter: @_Neekhil_ / Via Eurovision / EBU

4. Suspicious Dms @dms_weird
Twitter: @dms_weird

5. Dan 🪩 @bydanram
a guy on Grindr kicked off the convo by asking if I was "keeping sane?" 😭
Twitter: @bydanram / Via Hollywood Fix

6. Charli @charli_xcx
sounds p gay to me https://t.co/gMvcAxFjKf
Twitter: @charli_xcx

7. David @ewdayvid
Me showing up to my grindr hookup
Twitter: @ewdayvid

8. Niks 🦩 @_Neekhil_
This was the most chaotic day of my life
Twitter: @_Neekhil_

9. Grindr @Grindr
the gays won https://t.co/gZc7pJMjbo
Twitter: @Grindr

10. ellory smith @ellorysmith
I showed this video to an ex boyfriend once and he said, that's not funny. Put yourself in jimmy's shoes. https://t.co/6XTUe9CsQ5
Twitter: @ellorysmith / Via NBC

11. tony @joeIsmillers
gay cowboys are so funny bc this is definitely Not how you should respond when arguing w your lover
Twitter: @joeIsmillers

12. jupiterian stud @prettydykeswag
psychology majors when they got gay sex due at 11:59
Twitter: @prettydykeswag

13. hugeasmammoth.films @hugeasmammoth_
thinking about this today
Twitter: @hugeasmammoth_ / Via Vh1

14. Katman @katmankieran
People say Grindr is bad, but I sourced a flathead screwdriver faster on there than literally anywhere else
Twitter: @katmankieran