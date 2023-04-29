Skip To Content
15 Of The Best Gay Tweets Of The Week

The screwdriver sourcing is A+.

Ryan Schocket
by Ryan Schocket

BuzzFeed Staff

We all know Gay Twitter is one of the best parts of Twitter, especially in 2023. Here are the best gay tweets of the week:

1.

Meh @Spilling_The_T

Gays when they see a slow heterosexual walker

Twitter: @Spilling_The_T / Via Paramount

2.

@bjwhork / Via Twitter: @bjwhork

3.

Niks 🦩 @_Neekhil_

Gays to their girlfriends : https://t.co/AhCIsW5QIr

Twitter: @_Neekhil_ / Via Eurovision / EBU

4.

Suspicious Dms @dms_weird

Twitter: @dms_weird

5.

Dan 🪩 @bydanram

a guy on Grindr kicked off the convo by asking if I was “keeping sane?” 😭

Twitter: @bydanram / Via Hollywood Fix

6.

Charli @charli_xcx

sounds p gay to me https://t.co/gMvcAxFjKf

Twitter: @charli_xcx

7.

David @ewdayvid

Me showing up to my grindr hookup

Twitter: @ewdayvid

8.

Niks 🦩 @_Neekhil_

This was the most chaotic day of my life

Twitter: @_Neekhil_

9.

Grindr @Grindr

the gays won https://t.co/gZc7pJMjbo

Twitter: @Grindr

10.

ellory smith @ellorysmith

I showed this video to an ex boyfriend once and he said, that’s not funny. Put yourself in jimmy’s shoes. https://t.co/6XTUe9CsQ5

Twitter: @ellorysmith / Via NBC

11.

tony @joeIsmillers

gay cowboys are so funny bc this is definitely Not how you should respond when arguing w your lover

Twitter: @joeIsmillers

12.

jupiterian stud @prettydykeswag

psychology majors when they got gay sex due at 11:59

Twitter: @prettydykeswag

13.

hugeasmammoth.films @hugeasmammoth_

thinking about this today

Twitter: @hugeasmammoth_ / Via Vh1

14.

Katman @katmankieran

People say Grindr is bad, but I sourced a flathead screwdriver faster on there than literally anywhere else

Twitter: @katmankieran

