19 Of The Funniest, Most Iconic Signs From Pride 2019

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Share On snapchat Share On snapchat This month, people around the world marched to celebrate Pride 2019. Here are some of the funniest, most iconic signs that people made for the parades. 1. rose @holomancy great sign at trans pride 02:32 AM - 29 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 2. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @undefined 3. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @undefined 4. Eleanor Walker @EleanorCWalker Pride sign made. See you at #EdinburghPride 10:28 PM - 21 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 5. mar @_marissa96 BLESSS this man dressed as Jesus with a sign that says “I’m cool with it” spotted at Toronto pride #WWJD #torontopride 12:37 AM - 23 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 6. 𝕸𝖔𝖗𝖎 💛 SKZ D-34 @StrayTheName Me as the queen of signs in the pride 12:23 PM - 28 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @StrayTheName 7. Stuart Duffy @BeathJourno My favourite sign of any Pride. Ever. 😍🏳️🌈🏴 10:03 PM - 22 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 8. binary smasher @kiwinerd my Pride sign 🌈 #NonBinary #JustLikeOurStar ✨ 05:06 AM - 22 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 9. 🌺Flora🌺 @ narumitsu? narumitsu @florafaunafan BEST PRIDE SIGN 04:46 PM - 22 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 10. binary smasher @kiwinerd Still one of my fav Pride signs ever 💖🌈🥰 02:31 AM - 22 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 11. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @undefined 12. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @undefined 13. Taylor Swift Updates @TSUpdatesNYBU 📷 | #YouNeedToCalmDown inspired sign spotted at the Metro Manila Pride March 2019 in Asia today! #Pride2019 (@rapplerdotcom) 03:19 PM - 29 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 14. catra 😼🏳️🌈 @foxrots HAPPY LAST DAY OF #PrideMonth here to remind you that Bisexuality is not the in-between deciding if you're straight or gay. It's real, valid and deserves to be celebrated! So many ppl of diff genders took photos with my sign 😘 No to bi-erasure, and LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE!! #Pride 07:23 AM - 30 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 15. elina @laskuhumala no cops at pride just yves! ; a clear picture of my sign at helsinki pride 09:47 AM - 30 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 16. maggie @OfficialMaggieL Honestly hire me to make your pride signs next year 05:07 PM - 29 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 17. Twitter: @nickrusso_15 18. Twitter: @nickrusso_15 19. Twitter: @nickrusso_15 Well done, y'all! Thanks for your creativity and love! Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Nickelodeon Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Share On snapchat Share On snapchat