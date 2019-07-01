19 Of The Funniest, Most Iconic Signs From Pride 2019

This month, people around the world marched to celebrate Pride 2019. Here are some of the funniest, most iconic signs that people made for the parades.

great sign at trans pride
rose @holomancy

great sign at trans pride

Pride sign made. See you at #EdinburghPride
Eleanor Walker @EleanorCWalker

Pride sign made. See you at #EdinburghPride

BLESSS this man dressed as Jesus with a sign that says “I’m cool with it” spotted at Toronto pride #WWJD #torontopride
mar @_marissa96

BLESSS this man dressed as Jesus with a sign that says “I’m cool with it” spotted at Toronto pride #WWJD #torontopride

Me as the queen of signs in the pride
𝕸𝖔𝖗𝖎 💛 SKZ D-34 @StrayTheName

Me as the queen of signs in the pride

Twitter: @StrayTheName

My favourite sign of any Pride. Ever. 😍🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿
Stuart Duffy @BeathJourno

My favourite sign of any Pride. Ever. 😍🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

my Pride sign 🌈 #NonBinary #JustLikeOurStar ✨
binary smasher @kiwinerd

my Pride sign 🌈 #NonBinary #JustLikeOurStar ✨

BEST PRIDE SIGN
🌺Flora🌺 @ narumitsu? narumitsu @florafaunafan

BEST PRIDE SIGN

Still one of my fav Pride signs ever 💖🌈🥰
binary smasher @kiwinerd

Still one of my fav Pride signs ever 💖🌈🥰

📷 | #YouNeedToCalmDown inspired sign spotted at the Metro Manila Pride March 2019 in Asia today! #Pride2019 (@rapplerdotcom)
Taylor Swift Updates @TSUpdatesNYBU

📷 | #YouNeedToCalmDown inspired sign spotted at the Metro Manila Pride March 2019 in Asia today! #Pride2019 (@rapplerdotcom)

HAPPY LAST DAY OF #PrideMonth here to remind you that Bisexuality is not the in-between deciding if you're straight or gay. It's real, valid and deserves to be celebrated! So many ppl of diff genders took photos with my sign 😘 No to bi-erasure, and LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE!! #Pride
catra 😼🏳️‍🌈 @foxrots

HAPPY LAST DAY OF #PrideMonth here to remind you that Bisexuality is not the in-between deciding if you're straight or gay. It's real, valid and deserves to be celebrated! So many ppl of diff genders took photos with my sign 😘 No to bi-erasure, and LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE!! #Pride

no cops at pride just yves! ; a clear picture of my sign at helsinki pride
elina @laskuhumala

no cops at pride just yves! ; a clear picture of my sign at helsinki pride

Honestly hire me to make your pride signs next year
maggie @OfficialMaggieL

Honestly hire me to make your pride signs next year

Twitter: @nickrusso_15

Twitter: @nickrusso_15

Twitter: @nickrusso_15

Well done, y'all! Thanks for your creativity and love!

