    15 Really Funny Gay Tweets Of The Week

    The dad text, LMAO.

    Ryan Schocket
    by Ryan Schocket

    BuzzFeed Staff

    You know the drill. Gay Twitter is amazing. Here are some of the best gay tweets of the week:

    1.

    crucifunker @ghostmotorfingr

    this season of drag race sounds crazy omg https://t.co/fBKJRmak3z

    Twitter: @ghostmotorfingr

    2.

    lawson @lawsonnhornerr

    Twitter: @lawsonnhornerr

    3.

    Andrew Palmer @andrewdc_

    coming out to my dad last year was a mistake

    Twitter: @andrewdc_

    4.

    Alex @alxmalloy

    😭

    Twitter: @alxmalloy

    5.

    Dr. Rich Minuski (ChiroNurse) 🌈 @RMinuski

    Bottoms leaving the orgy

    Twitter: @RMinuski

    6.

    Ms. Grace Kuhlenschmidt @GKuhlenschmidt

    what i imagined the first cis straight male on drag race would be like

    Twitter: @GKuhlenschmidt

    7.

    giffy @giffyonline

    Twitter: @giffyonline

    8.

    ellie schnitt @holy_schnitt

    I really need a boyfriend so I stop bothering my friends like this

    Twitter: @holy_schnitt

    9.

    Clay @claybaebae_

    My gay doctor: “how’s your mental health?” Me: “could be better…. But fine” Him: “werk same”

    Twitter: @claybaebae_

    10.

    Bosco @hereisbosco

    While we are talking about robbed queens⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️

    Twitter: @hereisbosco / Via Walt Disney Pictures

    11.

    Bosco @hereisbosco

    Me out of drag

    Twitter: @hereisbosco / Via Nickelodeon

    12.

    ryan @cybreco

    twitter gay: i was run over by a car today reply guy: hugs mister!!! 😍 clearly the driver was too busy looking 👀👀👀 at ur sexy smile!😁 twitter gay: every part of my body is literally in pain reply guy: even that big booty?🍑🍑🍑 dw i will kiss it better!!!! 😚😚😚hehe

    Twitter: @cybreco

    13.

    Mimi (from the band Michete) @Michete

    Self-identifying as a “himbo” automatically disqualifies you from being one. Like you already know too much

    Twitter: @Michete

    14.

    Decepticunt @Lestrange_Noir

    Gay culture is hooking up with someone once and watching each other’s ig stories for the rest of your lives.

    Twitter: @Lestrange_Noir

