LGBTQ·Posted 5 hours ago

15 Really Funny Gay Tweets Of The Week

The dad text, LMAO.

by Ryan Schocket
BuzzFeed Staff

You know the drill. Gay Twitter is amazing. Here are some of the best gay tweets of the week:

1.
crucifunker @ghostmotorfingr
this season of drag race sounds crazy omg https://t.co/fBKJRmak3z
06:45 PM - 26 Jan 2022
Twitter: @ghostmotorfingr

2.
lawson @lawsonnhornerr
05:00 AM - 28 Jan 2022
Twitter: @lawsonnhornerr

3.
Andrew Palmer @andrewdc_
coming out to my dad last year was a mistake
07:37 PM - 29 Jan 2022
Twitter: @andrewdc_

4.
Alex @alxmalloy
😭
06:08 PM - 29 Jan 2022
Twitter: @alxmalloy

5.
Dr. Rich Minuski (ChiroNurse) 🌈 @RMinuski
Bottoms leaving the orgy
11:34 PM - 26 Jan 2022
Twitter: @RMinuski

6.
Ms. Grace Kuhlenschmidt @GKuhlenschmidt
what i imagined the first cis straight male on drag race would be like
10:17 PM - 30 Jan 2022
Twitter: @GKuhlenschmidt

7.
giffy @giffyonline
04:38 PM - 27 Jan 2022
Twitter: @giffyonline

8.
ellie schnitt @holy_schnitt
I really need a boyfriend so I stop bothering my friends like this
05:24 PM - 27 Jan 2022
Twitter: @holy_schnitt

9.
Clay @claybaebae_
My gay doctor: "how's your mental health?"
Me: "could be better…. But fine"
Him: "werk same"
07:40 PM - 26 Jan 2022
Twitter: @claybaebae_

10.
Bosco @hereisbosco
While we are talking about robbed queens⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️
02:10 AM - 31 Jan 2022
Twitter: @hereisbosco
Via Walt Disney Pictures

11.
Bosco @hereisbosco
Me out of drag
10:18 PM - 30 Jan 2022
Twitter: @hereisbosco
Via Nickelodeon

12.
ryan @cybreco
twitter gay: i was run over by a car today
reply guy: hugs mister!!! 😍 clearly the driver was too busy looking 👀👀👀 at ur sexy smile!😁
twitter gay: every part of my body is literally in pain
reply guy: even that big booty?🍑🍑🍑 dw i will kiss it better!!!! 😚😚😚hehe
06:09 AM - 28 Jan 2022
Twitter: @cybreco

13.
Mimi (from the band Michete) @Michete
Self-identifying as a "himbo" automatically disqualifies you from being one. Like you already know too much
01:56 AM - 27 Jan 2022
Twitter: @Michete

14.
Decepticunt @Lestrange_Noir
Gay culture is hooking up with someone once and watching each other's ig stories for the rest of your lives.
08:33 AM - 31 Jan 2022
Twitter: @Lestrange_Noir