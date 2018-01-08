Google Memo Author James Damore Sues Company For Discrimination Against White Males

The author of a controversial memo that sparked debates about gender and diversity at Google sued his former employer on Monday alleging that the company discriminates against politically conservative white males.

James Damore, who was fired in August for internally circulating a manifesto that argued Google’s gender pay gap was the result of genetic inferiority, said in a lawsuit filed in Santa Clara Superior Court that the search giant “singled out, mistreated, and systemically punished and terminated” employees that deviated from the company’s view on diversity. Damore and a second plaintiff David Gudeman, another former Google engineer, are seeking class action status for conservative Caucasian men.

The men are being represented by Harmeet K. Dhillon, the Republican National Committee’s Comitteewoman for California.

“Google’s management goes to extreme — and illegal — lengths to encourage hiring managers to take protected categories such as race and/or gender into consideration as determinative hiring factors, to the detriment of Caucasian and male employees and potential employees at Google,” the suit reads.

Damore’s lawsuit is the latest legal challenge for Google, which also faces a suit for unequal pay. Earlier this month, four women plaintiffs as part of a revised lawsuit, alleged that the company had asked for their prior salaries and had underpaid them compared to their male counterparts.

Damore’s suit, which comes from the opposite end of the spectrum, was expected, given his very public hiring of Dhillon, in August. That month, the Dhillon Law Group published a blog post asking for anyone who had experienced illegal or retaliatory employment practices to get in touch.

A Google spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Damore and Dhillon are expected to have a press conference at 12 p.m. in San Francisco.