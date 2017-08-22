What If Everything In "Game Of Thrones" Is Actually All Bran's Fault?

The prophecy stems from a battle that took place about 8,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones, during a previous White Walker invasion.

People in Westeros describe a "Last Hero" who will emerge in a final showdown, while people in Essos believe an ancient warrior named Azor Ahai, who once defeated the White Walkers, will return for a last battle. They call their version "The Prince Who Was Promised."

Both stories agree that White Walkers will return, attempt to usher in a long night, and a great warrior will rise up and save the day.