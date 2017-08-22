 go to content
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Lol WTF OMG Cute Trending
TVAndMovies

What If Everything In "Game Of Thrones" Is Actually All Bran's Fault?

This entire post is full of spoilers, so really, click on this at your own risk. Down the rabbit hole we go!

Posted on
Ryan Broderick
Ryan Broderick
BuzzFeed News Reporter

There's an ancient prophecy central to both the Game Of Thrones TV show and the Song Of Ice And Fire books that describes a last battle of good and evil.

The prophecy stems from a battle that took place about 8,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones, during a previous White Walker invasion. People in Westeros describe a "Last Hero" who will emerge in a final showdown, while people in Essos believe an ancient warrior named Azor Ahai, who once defeated the White Walkers, will return for a last battle. They call their version "The Prince Who Was Promised."Both stories agree that White Walkers will return, attempt to usher in a long night, and a great warrior will rise up and save the day.
awoiaf.westeros.org

The prophecy stems from a battle that took place about 8,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones, during a previous White Walker invasion.

People in Westeros describe a "Last Hero" who will emerge in a final showdown, while people in Essos believe an ancient warrior named Azor Ahai, who once defeated the White Walkers, will return for a last battle. They call their version "The Prince Who Was Promised."

Both stories agree that White Walkers will return, attempt to usher in a long night, and a great warrior will rise up and save the day.

In Chapter 10 of A Clash of Kings, the prophecy is laid out like this:

There will come a day after a long summer when the stars bleed and the cold breath of darkness falls heavy on the world. In this dread hour a warrior shall draw from the fire a burning sword. And that sword shall be Lightbringer, the Red Sword of Heroes, and he who clasps it shall be Azor Ahai come again, and the darkness shall flee before him.

And in a special feature on the Blu-ray of season three of Game of Thrones, Thoros of Myr describes the same Azor Ahai prophecy like this:

On one side is the Lord of Light – the heart of fire, the god of flame and shadow. Against him stands the Great Other, whose name may not be spoken: the lord of darkness, the soul of ice, the god of night and terror. According to prophecy, our champion will be reborn to wake dragons from stone and reforge the great sword Lightbringer that defeated the darkness those thousands of years ago. If the old tales are true, a terrible weapon forged with the lifeblood of a loving wife's heart. Part of me thinks man was well rid of it, but great power requires great sacrifice. That much, at least, the Lord of Light is clear on.

There are some clear details that stay consistent:

• A prince named Azor Ahai appeared at a moment of great darkness.

• He had a flaming sword called Lightbringer.

• The sword was forged in a loving wife’s blood.

• Azor Ahai then used that sword to defeat the "Great Other."

• Then a prophecy called "The Prince Who Was Promised" was written in high Valyrian.

• It says that Azor Ahai would one day return.

• He would be born from the line of House Targaryen.

• And he would once again wield Lightbringer to conquer the darkness.

The character most obsessed with "The Prince Who Was Promised" is Melisandre, the Red Witch.

HBO

And Melisandre eventually adds some more details to the Azor Ahai myth:

• He appears after a long summer, when the stars bleed and the cold breath of darkness falls heavy on the world.

• He shall be born again amidst smoke and salt.

• He shall wake dragons out of stone.

She then convinces Stannis Baratheon that he's The Prince Who Was Promised. His grandmother is a Targaryen, so the lineage checks out. The rest of the details don't line up so well, though.

HBO

He gets a flaming sword and he names it Lightbringer. Then he spends most of Game Of Thrones pretty convinced he's Azor Ahai.

HBO

Except, whoops, he wasn't. And then he dies (probably...it happened off camera, and with this show, who the heck know). Sorry Stannis, better luck next time.

HBO

We also learned at Dragonstone this season that apparently in High Valryian, "prince" is a gender neutral term. Which means Dany could fulfill the prophecy.

HBO

Dany makes a little more sense as The Prince(ss) Who Was Promised.

• She's definitely got Targaryen lineage. • And she was "born again amidst smoke and salt" in the Dothraki sea.• And she has literally woken "dragons out of stone."
HBO

• She's definitely got Targaryen lineage.

• And she was "born again amidst smoke and salt" in the Dothraki sea.

• And she has literally woken "dragons out of stone."

There's also the possibility that Jon Snow is Azor Ahai. Aside from the whole resurrection thing, there are more than a few similarities between The Prince Who Was Promised and Jon.

HBO

And Jon is probably a Targaryen. It was revealed in season six that he's likely the lovechild of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. And he was born under a "bleeding star".

HBO

As young Ned Stark takes what we assume to be baby Jon from Lyanna at the Tower Of Joy, she bleeds to death under the hilt a sword called Dawn, a famous ancestral greatsword of House Dayne, believed to have been forged from a falling star.

HBO

And as far as Lightbringer, well, Jon Snow's sword is called Longclaw, but it's made of Valyrian steel, which is forged with dragon fire.

HBO

If you go through the Westerosi version of The Prince Who Will Be Promised prophecy, it has a few weird differences. It's described by Old Nan early on in Game Of Thrones.

HBO

She says The Last Hero is someone who set out into the dead lands, lost his friends one by one, watched his horse and dog die, and then snapped his blade when he tried to use it.

The last hero determined to seek out the children, in the hopes that their ancient magics could win back what the armies of men had lost. He set out into the dead lands with a sword, a horse, a dog, and a dozen companions. For years he searched until he despaired of ever finding the children of the forest in their secret cities. One by one his friends died, and his horse, and finally even his dog, and his sword froze so hard the blade snapped when he tried to use it.

Which could actually describe Bran if you think about it.

• Jojen, his friend, dies north of the wall.• Hodor, who carried Bran around like a horse, dies.• Bran's dog, Summer the direwolf, dies.• And his spine snaps as he falls out a window as he tries to use it climbing a tower.
HBO

• Jojen, his friend, dies north of the wall.

• Hodor, who carried Bran around like a horse, dies.

• Bran's dog, Summer the direwolf, dies.

• And his spine snaps as he falls out a window as he tries to use it climbing a tower.

There are literally dozens of ways to read all the stupid prophecies and untangling them is unfortunately the key to figuring out the ending of Game Of Thrones.

Lots of fans have tried to make this prophecy work for various characters. Some think The Last Hero/Prince(ss) Who Was Promised/Azor Ahai is Jorah or Jamie or Gendry. The list goes on and on.But what if we're looking at this all wrong?
HBO

Lots of fans have tried to make this prophecy work for various characters. Some think The Last Hero/Prince(ss) Who Was Promised/Azor Ahai is Jorah or Jamie or Gendry. The list goes on and on.

But what if we're looking at this all wrong?

What if this whole thing is Bran's fault? What if Bran caused a timeloop and we've been looking at all of this in the wrong direction?

HBO

Let's break this down piece by piece because it's pretty complicated. In season six, the Three-Eyed Raven, the last greenseer, teaches Bran how move through time.

Bran is a warg which means he can move his consciousness into other living beings. He also has a gift called greensight, which means he can move about the past, present, and future at will.But here's an important piece of this. "The past is already written," the Three-Eyed Raven tells him. "The ink is dry." He also warns Bran that the more time you spend warged into someone's body the harder it is to leave. You start to forget you're in there.
HBO

Bran is a warg which means he can move his consciousness into other living beings. He also has a gift called greensight, which means he can move about the past, present, and future at will.

But here's an important piece of this. "The past is already written," the Three-Eyed Raven tells him. "The ink is dry." He also warns Bran that the more time you spend warged into someone's body the harder it is to leave. You start to forget you're in there.

Also, Bran isn't exactly a competent greenseer. When Bran travels back in time to when Hodor is a child, he accidentally wargs into Hodor while greenseeing, and permanently fries Hodor's brain.

HBO

And there’s evidence in both the books and show that the Mad King, Aerys Targaryen, was actually driven mad by Bran’s attempts to warm him about the White Walkers.

The Mad King’s final order was “burn them all,” which sounds a lot like Bran warning people about the White Walkers.
HBO

The Mad King’s final order was “burn them all,” which sounds a lot like Bran warning people about the White Walkers.

Adding to the theory that Bran keeps going back in time to fix things. Both Winterfell and The Wall, which acts as a magical shield to stop the White Walkers, were built by a member of the Stark family during the Age Of Heroes named Bran The Builder.

There are also numerous references to whispering Weirwoods in the books, which many fans have decided are references to Bran's attempts to communicate with the past.
HBO

There are also numerous references to whispering Weirwoods in the books, which many fans have decided are references to Bran's attempts to communicate with the past.

So what if Bran keeps going back further and further in time as an attempt to stop the White Walkers? What if there was no first White Walker invasion? What if all the prophecies at the heart of Game Of Thrones are actually a bunch of timey-wimey half-heard warnings from Bran.

awoiaf.westeros.org

Possibly connecting all the dots on this, two months ago, YouTuber Game Of Theories suggested one last piece of the puzzle.

HBO

During one of Bran's journeys through time in season six, he witnesses the creation of the Night King.

The quick back story, if you don't remember, is thousands and thousands of years before the start of Game Of Thrones, The Children Of The Forest were in a war with the First Men. The Children Of The Forest capture one of the First Men and drove a dagger into his chest, and turned him into the first White Walker, the Night King.
HBO

The quick back story, if you don't remember, is thousands and thousands of years before the start of Game Of Thrones, The Children Of The Forest were in a war with the First Men. The Children Of The Forest capture one of the First Men and drove a dagger into his chest, and turned him into the first White Walker, the Night King.

As Bran watches the creation of the Night King, it cuts back to him in the Three-Eyed Raven's cave. He winces. Almost as if it's happening to him.

HBO

So, let's put this all together. What if Bran is the Night King? And what if all of the prophecies and myths about the Long Night are warnings from Bran in the future?

What if Game Of Thrones is actually the story of Bran trying over and over again to undo the uncontrollable evil created during the last moments of the war between the First Men and The Children Of The Forest?Bran has been going back in time trying to orchestrate a series of events that would lead to Dany and Jon joining forces to defeat him trapped inside the Night King. Here's a last bit of proof for you: George R. R. Martin apparently toldGame Of Thrones director Alan Taylor that Dany and Jon converging were the whole point of the series.
HBO

What if Game Of Thrones is actually the story of Bran trying over and over again to undo the uncontrollable evil created during the last moments of the war between the First Men and The Children Of The Forest?

Bran has been going back in time trying to orchestrate a series of events that would lead to Dany and Jon joining forces to defeat him trapped inside the Night King.

Here's a last bit of proof for you: George R. R. Martin apparently toldGame Of Thrones director Alan Taylor that Dany and Jon converging were the whole point of the series.

TL;DR - Bran Doctor Who'd himself into an ice zombie and screwed up everything for everyone.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss