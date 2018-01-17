 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

10 Photos That Prove That 2018 Is Already The Dumbest Year In The History Of The World

"Look what your memes did."

Originally posted on
Updated on
Ryan Broderick
Ryan Broderick
BuzzFeed News Reporter

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, and Target for more information about verified reports that the stores are all locking up Tide Pods now.

A Tide spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that this was not the company's decision. Also, Tide products in some locations have been locked up for several years due to theft — the detergent has a high resale value.

"Individual retailers decide how to shelve products, often making decisions on a store-by-store basis," the spokesperson said. "We do know that some Tide products have been in secure shelving in some retailers prior to the recent social media conversations."

But a lot of reports on social media are saying these are new instances of Tide being locked up. Does that mean kids were going in and eating them in the store? Or did store mangers see the memes and freak out? The world needs to know. Did memes really do this?

Watch this space as this story develops.

1.

Facebook: matthew.saundry / Via Facebook: profile.php
Advertisement

2.

Facebook: matthew.saundry / Via Facebook: profile.php

3.

Facebook: matthew.saundry / Via Facebook: profile.php

4.

Facebook: matthew.saundry / Via Facebook: profile.php

5.

Twitter: @PhilipWyeth

6.

Twitter: @StrenuousOrb

7.

Twitter: @stephemcneal

8.

Twitter: @katiemont98

9.

Twitter: @yvetter_lopez

10.

Twitter: @DFSTakeOVER

Ryan Broderick is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ryan Broderick at ryan@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement