This Homeless Guy Got An Incredible Makeover But What Happened After Was Even Better

16. Antonio’s makeover went viral, getting watched millions of times on Facebook, but the good news doesn’t end with a haircut!

Oliva said that for a year and half, his team shopped the video around to private and public companies hoping to find one that wanted to work with them. They finally found a private company — who wishes to remain anonymous, he said — that has set up Antonio with a place to sleep.

The local council even helped Antonio get updated with all of his documents. He also received medical operations on his eyes. Before the video he was virtually blind. “He has all the documents, he has done several medical reviews, he has been able to operate the eyes,” Oliva said.

The next goal is trying to help Antonio find a job. “That’s why we’ve posted the video, to see if we get it,” he said.