Get Our News App
23 Last Minute Mother’s Day Gifts That Will Absolve…
Should I Talk To My Crush? video
Here’s What The British Public Want From Brexit
Would You Rather: Cute Baby Animal Edition
People Can’t Believe What Happened After This Guy…
Here’s Rupert Grint Giving A Dramatic Reading Of Ed…
This Homeless Guy Got An Incredible Makeover But…
Apple Just Announced New iPads And A (Red) iPhone
Let’s Work Out If Mary Berry’s Recipe Choices Are…
World

This Homeless Guy Got An Incredible Makeover But What Happened After Was Even Better

Incredible the difference a haircut makes.

Ryan Broderick
Ryan Broderick
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. La Salvajeria, a beauty salon in Palma De Mallorca, Spain, recently released an incredible video about a local homeless man named Jose Antonio.

La Salvajeria, a beauty salon in Palma De Mallorca, Spain, recently released an incredible video about a local homeless man named Jose Antonio.

View this image ›

Facebook: Lasalvajeria

2. According to Santi Oliva, director of the video, Salva García, the owner of La Salvajeria, had known Antonio for years and was always trying to get him to come in for a haircut.

According to Santi Oliva, director of the video, Salva García, the owner of La Salvajeria, had known Antonio for years and was always trying to get him to come in for a haircut.

View this image ›

Facebook: Lasalvajeria

3. And then 18 months ago, Antonio finally agreed.

And then 18 months ago, Antonio finally agreed.

View this image ›

Facebook: Lasalvajeria

4. “At first it was not easy to convince him, but in the end he agreed, not knowing that we were going to help him change his life for real,” Oliva said.

"At first it was not easy to convince him, but in the end he agreed, not knowing that we were going to help him change his life for real," Oliva said.

View this image ›

Facebook: Lasalvajeria

5. They fixed up his beard.

They fixed up his beard.

View this image ›

Facebook: Lasalvajeria

View this image ›

Facebook: Lasalvajeria

7. Trimmed up his hair.

Trimmed up his hair.

View this image ›

Facebook: Lasalvajeria

8. Even did his eyebrows.

Even did his eyebrows.

View this image ›

Facebook: Lasalvajeria

View this image ›

Facebook: Lasalvajeria

10. They didn’t stop with the hair though, they decked him out in a brand new outfit, as well.

They didn't stop with the hair though, they decked him out in a brand new outfit, as well.

View this image ›

Facebook: Lasalvajeria

11. And then the moment of truth came.

And then the moment of truth came.

View this image ›

Facebook: Lasalvajeria

View this image ›

Facebook: Lasalvajeria

View this image ›

Facebook: Lasalvajeria

14. Then Oliva took Antonio to the square where he used to hang out to see if anyone recognized him.

Then Oliva took Antonio to the square where he used to hang out to see if anyone recognized him.

View this image ›

Facebook: Lasalvajeria

View this image ›

Facebook: Lasalvajeria

16. Antonio’s makeover went viral, getting watched millions of times on Facebook, but the good news doesn’t end with a haircut!

Oliva said that for a year and half, his team shopped the video around to private and public companies hoping to find one that wanted to work with them. They finally found a private company — who wishes to remain anonymous, he said — that has set up Antonio with a place to sleep.

The local council even helped Antonio get updated with all of his documents. He also received medical operations on his eyes. Before the video he was virtually blind. “He has all the documents, he has done several medical reviews, he has been able to operate the eyes,” Oliva said.

The next goal is trying to help Antonio find a job. “That’s why we’ve posted the video, to see if we get it,” he said.

17. Antonio told The Daily Mail that after three decades of bad luck he now hopes to find a job.

Antonio told The Daily Mail that after three decades of bad luck he now hopes to find a job.

View this image ›

Facebook: Lasalvajeria

18. “The new look has helped me deal with the way I feel inside. It’s had so many practical consequences,” he said. “There was no way I could have found accommodation before. I would have been turned away. I’m now living in a room in a shared house which costs me [around $200] with the electricity included.”

"The new look has helped me deal with the way I feel inside. It's had so many practical consequences," he said. "There was no way I could have found accommodation before. I would have been turned away. I'm now living in a room in a shared house which costs me [around $200] with the electricity included."

View this image ›

Facebook: Lasalvajeria

19. Looking good, Antonio.

Looking good, Antonio.

View this image ›

Facebook: Lasalvajeria

20. 🏻

👌🏻

View this image ›

Facebook: Lasalvajeria

21. You can watch more about Antonio’s transformation here:

Facebook: video.php

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Ryan Broderick is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Ryan Broderick at ryan@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
How Trump's Lawyer Placed A Big Casino Bet That Left Dozens Empty-Handed

by Anthony Cormier

Connect With World
Follow Us On Apple News
More News
More News
Now Buzzing