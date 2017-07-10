Sections

This Guy Did A Maternity Shoot For His Dog And It's So Glamorous I'm Going To Cry

Who is she?

Posted on
Ryan Broderick
Ryan Broderick
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Meet Daquan Collins, a 20-year-old from Florida. He recently did a maternity shoot for his dog Heidi and the photos are, honestly, amazing.

Twitter: @ViewsFromAveT

Heidi is about to hit nine-weeks pregnant which means her puppies are due any day now. And she is glowing.

Twitter: @ViewsFromAveT

"The shoot was a spur of the moment thing I was sitting in the yard and I was yelled to my sister to just start taking pictures," Collins told BuzzFeed News.

Twitter: @ViewsFromAveT

"She's honestly kind of camera shy if she knows your recording she'll just lay there," he said.

Twitter: @ViewsFromAveT

Collins put the photos on Twitter where they've gone super viral.

Twitter: @ViewsFromAveT

The photos have been retweeted over 20,000 times and the replies are hilarious.

Twitter: @LILMARCHE

People are loving the whole thing.

Twitter: @ariketogaju

It's a lot to handle tbh.

Twitter: @kima_jones

Heidi really brought a ton of attitude to the shoot.

Twitter: @iLoveMYKELL

What a queen.

Twitter: @iLoveMYKELL

"I honestly didn't expect it to blow up the way it did," Collins said. "But I'm not mad I like attention lol and so does Heidi."

Twitter: @professer_smitt

Ryan Broderick is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ryan Broderick at ryan@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

