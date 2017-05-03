This Dude Perfectly Explained Why He's Totally Fucking Sick Of The French Election

MARTIN BUREAU/AFP / Getty Images

Benoît Hamon, candidate for France's Socialist party, came in fifth in the first round of the election, disqualifying him from the final round. Hamon is a member of the same party as current French president François Hollande. Now that Hamon or the far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon are no longer in the running, many young French people feel the same way as Gabriel and plan to abstain from voting again on May 7 out of protest.