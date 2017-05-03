Sections

World

This Dude Perfectly Explained Why He's Totally Fucking Sick Of The French Election

"Like this is 2017, you can’t be that stupid."

Posted on
Ryan Broderick
Ryan Broderick
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Paris, France
Reporting From
Paris, France

On Monday this week, a worker's protest in Paris turned violent after anarchists and antifascists started throwing molotov cocktails at police.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

BuzzFeed News covered the protest live. You can watch a video about it above.

Many of the young people at the march came out to protest not one, but both of France's presidential candidates. A 25-year-old Parisian named Gabriel jumped on BuzzFeed News' livestream and explained exactly what he thinks is wrong with the election.

Facebook: BuzzFeedWorld

Just a note: A "liberal" in France refers to a candidate that supports lower taxes, fewer labor rules, and less state influence.

(Just a little context for you.)

Aurelien Meunier / Getty Images

On the left is Emmanuel Macron, centrist candidate and former investment banker. On right is Marine Le Pen, the far-right populist candidate.

(A little bit more context...)

Benoît Hamon, candidate for France's Socialist party, came in fifth in the first round of the election, disqualifying him from the final round. Hamon is a member of the same party as current French president François Hollande. Now that Hamon or the far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon are no longer in the running, many young French people feel the same way as Gabriel and plan to abstain from voting again on May 7 out of protest.
MARTIN BUREAU/AFP / Getty Images

CORRECTION

Benoît Hamon was the candidate for, but not the head of the French socialist party. A previous version of this article misstated that.

