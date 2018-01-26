Police Tried To Stop People In Switzerland From Protesting Trump's Visit And It Didn't Go So Well

Young Socialists Of Switzerland

"They led us into the station and then there were lots of rooms but they led us to a balcony," Baumgartner said. "It was cold, and we had to stay there and they were standing there with their guns."

By Wednesday afternoon, they were able to get the stream back up and running. They used a combination of Facebook Live and Periscope to host the video. Young Socialists member Dimitri Rougy said the irony of using huge social media platforms to protest the WEF isn't lost on him.

"Today politics doesn't only happen in real life, it's online, and if we want to build resistance, we have to use some platforms who don't act in our best interest, who contradict or oppose our exact ideas," he said.