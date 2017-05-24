Sections

World

26 Ways People Welcomed President Trump To Belgium

Uh, strong language warning...

Posted on
Ryan Broderick
Ryan Broderick
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Brussels
Reporting From
Brussels

President Trump is in the midst of his first international tour. So far he's met with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Kuwait and Israel. He also met the leaders of Italy, and had his first meeting with Pope Francis in the Vatican.

On Thursday, he'll be holding his first meeting with NATO leaders in Brussels.

But the people of Brussels aren't exactly excited about Trump's visit. Thousands gathered for the "Trump Not Welcome" march, shutting down streets in the center of the city. Protests are expected to go long into the night and on Thursday.

These were some of the most colorful ways Belgians greeted America's new president on his first trip to their city on Wednesday...

1.

"We shall overcomb"
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

"We shall overcomb"

2.

"Mist Trump tear dawn that wall"
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

"Mist Trump tear dawn that wall"

3.

*Belgium's Manneken Pis (the little pissing boy fountain) peeing on President Trump's head.*
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

*Belgium's Manneken Pis (the little pissing boy fountain) peeing on President Trump's head.*

4.

"Fuck off"
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

"Fuck off"

5.

"Welcome to the hellhole"
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

"Welcome to the hellhole"

6.

"Trump you're fired!"
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

"Trump you're fired!"

7.

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

*Dude in orange facepaint literally sitting on a brick wall.*

8.

"U want 2b a big man in a small country? Fuck off up to 2 Mini-Europe"
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

"U want 2b a big man in a small country? Fuck off up to 2 Mini-Europe"

9.

"Karma is a bitch, Donald!"
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

"Karma is a bitch, Donald!"

10.

"Make beer, not war"
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

"Make beer, not war"

11.

"Vegan against imperialistic pigs"
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

"Vegan against imperialistic pigs"

12.

"Small hands small feet all he does is tweet tweet tweet"
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

"Small hands small feet all he does is tweet tweet tweet"

13.

"Dump Trump"*She's supposed to be Melania, FYI.*
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

"Dump Trump"

*She's supposed to be Melania, FYI.*

14.

"Land grabs back"
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

"Land grabs back"

15.

"This is very bad"
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

"This is very bad"

16.

"Small hands big lies"
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

"Small hands big lies"

17.

"M (peach)"
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

"M (peach)"

18.

"Impeach the Russian puppet"
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

"Impeach the Russian puppet"

19.

"Melania blink twice if you need help"
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

"Melania blink twice if you need help"

20.

"You can't sit with us!!!"
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

"You can't sit with us!!!"

21.

"Trump uses comic sans"*Also, the dude is wearing a "Make America Gay Again" hat.*
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

"Trump uses comic sans"

*Also, the dude is wearing a "Make America Gay Again" hat.*

22.

"Message to U.S. friends Brussels ≠ hellholeTrump = asshole"
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

"Message to U.S. friends

Brussels ≠ hellhole

Trump = asshole"

23.

"Grab 'em by the balls"
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

"Grab 'em by the balls"

24.

"TRUMP PENCE fuck the world!"
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

"TRUMP PENCE

fuck the world!"

25.

"'I want peace and love'He probably meant 'piss and laugh'"
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

"'I want peace and love'

He probably meant 'piss and laugh'"

26.

"Make peace great again"
Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

"Make peace great again"

Ryan Broderick is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ryan Broderick at ryan@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

