A Network Of Teenagers Appear To Be Running Hundreds Of Fake EDL Twitter Accounts

6. Making things even stranger, though, is that Terry Johnson, we are told, is part of a massive network of fake EDL Twitter accounts. The 19-year-old student that BuzzFeed News spoke to estimates there are hundreds of EDL parody accounts.

He said that they’re all made by people in the same age range. The fake accounts are supposed to parody the EDL. A lot of the teenagers behind them are in a group chat together.

“The reason for me is basically the same reason for any kind of shitposting/trolling,” the 19-year-old behind Terry Johnson said. “The EDL are a bit of a joke. They aren’t really like the [American] alt-right, the alt-right is mostly internet-based and most are at least capable of holding a debate. The EDL is full of fat, bald alcoholics, the wife has left, taken the kids, and all they have left is EDL rallies/fights and football hooliganism, spending all day down the pub moaning about foreigners and the wife.”

A second user that claimed he was running an account called @edljohndavis, spoke to BuzzFeed News, as well. He said @stevielovesEDL, @alanboozerlee, and the Terry Johnson account were the first three and the meme spread from them. The @stevielovesEDL and @alanboozerlee account have all been since suspended and the user behind @edljohndavis deleted his account.

“The concept of this account is to mimmick an EDL member,” the man claiming to be @edljohndavis said. “We are the originals and many have seen us as a meme now, I think we are the next Harambe.”

But just because the young people behind these accounts are making fun of the EDL, it doesn’t mean that they disagree with the EDL’s far right politics.

“I’m pretty right wing myself,” the 19-year-old said. “But there’s Muslims and all sorts running some of [these accounts]. Some people take it too far I guess with actually racially abusing individuals rather than just being a stereotype. I don’t know who owns most of the newer accounts, it’s sort of just spread.”