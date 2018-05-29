 back to top

Everyone Is Losing Their Minds Over This Hermione Cosplayer Slaying It On The Dance Floor

Hermione snapped.

Ryan Broderick
Over the weekend, Connie Glynn, a London-based YouTuber, took a video of her friend Kelsey Ellison SLAYING IT as Hermione at MCM London Comic Con.

Come through Hogwarts!!!
Connie Glynn @noodlerella

Come through Hogwarts!!!

Ellison, also a London-based YouTuber, told BuzzFeed News that she's shocked by how viral the video has gone.

Here’s another view of @KelseyEllison turning it up as Hermione at @MCMComicCon yesterday 😂😂 (video @Tomaskas)
Snacky Boy™🍡 @snackyboy

Here’s another view of @KelseyEllison turning it up as Hermione at @MCMComicCon yesterday 😂😂 (video @Tomaskas)

It's actually hard to tell exactly how many times the video's been viewed because people keep downloading it and reposting it.

Twitter: @Troyavision
"It was just a bunch of people having fun. They usually play music on the outside stage," she said. "And you can guarantee people will start dancing!"

Twitter: @barstoolsports

"Some of the Harry Potter-related quotes people have come up with are hilarious," she said.

Twitter: @BenSPLATT

"I couldn't stop laughing at the one that said 'when your man's been messin around with a different girl but ends up saying your name on his hospital bed after almost dying of poison,'" she said.

Twitter: @Antoniyoo0

Ellison she does have some formal dance training, but all the moves you see in the video are just her freestyling.

Twitter: @OneCuriousNurse
Yaaass, Hermione, fuck it up!

Twitter: @alplicable

Ellison said one of her favorite reactions so far is this video of her dancing set to "Aura" by Lady Gaga.

Aura by Lady Gaga
Hermione dancing to @hermionedancing

Aura by Lady Gaga

One troubling question remains, however: What is THIS MAN DOING TO BB-8?

Twitter: @noodlerella

Ellison told BuzzFeed News that she wasn't totally sure what was going on either...

Twitter: @abbieidk

"We had no idea what was happening to poor BB-8 at the time," she said.

Twitter: @KelseyEllison

Ryan Broderick is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ryan Broderick at ryan@buzzfeed.com.

