People Are Loving These Photos From A Party Where Every Guest Has To Do A 3-Minute PowerPoint Presentation

Clarisse told BuzzFeed News that the party is called

She said "Drink Talk Learn (DTL)" and it was created by engineering students Megan, Michael, Derek, and Munt from the University of Waterloo in 2012. An unofficial tradition,

"DTL's have lived on throughout the years," she said. "And have even spread outside Waterloo to be hosted in Toronto, Seattle, San Francisco, Edmonton, and New York."