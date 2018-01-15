 back to top
How Many Of These "Forbidden Snacks" Would You Eat?

Tide pods were only the beginning, people.

Ryan Broderick
BuzzFeed News Reporter

It's 2018, everything is awful, we're seconds away from nuclear annihilation, and for some reason teenagers are all eating Tide pods.

Y’all ever just get the urge to eat a tide pod?
moni 🧝🏻‍♀️ @unIatched

Y’all ever just get the urge to eat a tide pod?

But now, maybe even worse than that, people are talking about eating all sorts of weird aesthetically pleasing shit. So let's settle this once and for all...

starship-one.tumblr.com
Do these Tide pods look delicious to you for some inexplicable reason?

lemonshaped.tumblr.com

What about these?

lulurantis.tumblr.com

What about Aerogel?

Twitter: @MaxKriegerVG
Or this violin resin?

battleshipping.tumblr.com

What about these?

Twitter: @ratedmandy

What about these forbidden orbs?

numbersixithink.tumblr.com

What about a Finish Powerball?

hellobendykitty.tumblr.com

Or this toilet Koolaid?

Twitter: @SnacksForbidden

What about these?

trashfirefallon.tumblr.com

Or, uh, these?

Twitter: @katiecuon

Or these?

sesshomarou.tumblr.com

OK, what about these?

Twittter.com

Or this forbidden bread?

the-metal-president.tumblr.com

And lastly, do you find something delicious looking about this molten glass?

numbersixithink.tumblr.com

Ryan Broderick is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ryan Broderick at ryan@buzzfeed.com.

