Kanye West Tweeted A Bunch Of Videos By The Trump-Loving Men's Rights Activist Creator Of "Dilbert"

West tweeted nine video clips from a 22-minute Periscope by the controversial cartoonist behind Dilbert, Scott Adams, on Monday.

Earlier this month, Kanye West reactivated his Twitter account and used the platform to announce he's possibly live-writing a philosophy book and that he has a new album planned for June 1.

On Monday, however, West tweeted out nine video clips from a 22-minute Periscope by the controversial cartoonist behind Dilbert, Scott Adams.

Adams streamed the Periscope over the weekend. It's titled "Scott Adams tells you how Kanye showed the way to The Golden Age. With coffee."

Scott Adams tells you how Kanye showed the way to The Golden Age. With coffee. https://t.co/RCFwKuXjCA
Scott Adams tells you how Kanye showed the way to The Golden Age. With coffee. https://t.co/RCFwKuXjCA

In the video, Adams defines “the Golden Age” as “a time where everything is going right.” Adams argues that West is a proof that things like racism aren’t actual issues and that they can be overcome by positive thinking.

Adams has regularly blogged about Trump, far-right politics, men's rights, and his particular home-brew version of behavioral science for years.

Since the 2016 election, he's become a prominent figure among the far right.

Adams is an enthusiastic Trump supporter, who regularly praises the president's "persuasion style." He has argued that Trump is a master of "linguistic kill shots."

Adams' turn as a far-right figurehead isn't an entirely new development. In 2006, he wrote in a now-deleted blog post that he questioned official death toll numbers for the Holocaust. "Is it the sort of number that is so well-documented with actual names and perhaps a Nazi paper trail that no historian could doubt its accuracy, give or take ten thousand," Adams wrote. "No reasonable person doubts that the Holocaust happened, but wouldn’t you like to know how the exact number was calculated, just for context?"

Adams is also an outspoken men's rights activist. "The reality is that women are treated differently by society for exactly the same reason that children and the mentally handicapped are treated differently. It’s just easier this way for everyone," he wrote in another blog post.

When asked about his blog post, he wrote on the site Feministe that women were compromised by their emotions and couldn't understand what he was trying to say.

Adams has written extensively about the "the global gender war.” In a 2015 blog post, Adams wrote that we live in a matriarchal society we believe is actually a patriarchy, said sex is “strictly controlled by women” and argued that lack of sex drives teen boys to violence. He’s also written about how he believes the 2016 Democratic National Convention lowered men’s testosterone levels.

Adams has tweeted that the real effect of the #MeToo movement was that managers would hire fewer women because of perceived legal risk. He’s claimed that he could persuade his readers to have an orgasm with his blog post.

His blog is also very popular in both pick up artist and men’s rights communities. In a post from 2016 on the “humiliation of men,” he writes, “Many of you can’t talk about this topic without being accused of sexism, losing your jobs, and being cast out of your social groups. But I can talk about it because I endorse Hillary Clinton for president. I did that for my personal safety, because I live in California, but still, I’m on the progressive side now. That gives me some extra freedom of speech.”

In 2017, Adams said that he believes his growing far-right ideology had alienated friends and possibly cost him a Dilbert movie deal.

Here's how Adams responded:

Adams is also a regular guest on Alex Jones' far-right talk show on Infowars.

When Kanye West tweeted Adams' videos on Monday, the reaction among far-right internet personalities, like Mike Cernovich, was immediate.

Cernovich began retweeting all of Kanye's tweets, writing, "Reality is ripped open again."

...which is a reference to Cernovich's burgeoning theory that far-right ideology is somehow changing the fabric of reality and human consciousness.

Infowars' editor-at-large, Paul Joseph Watson, was similarly excited by West discovering Scott Adams.

And Alex Jones went so far as to reach out to Kanye West, inviting him on Infowars.

Twitter

The official account for Gab, the far-right Twitter clone, tweeted a photo of Kanye West meeting Trump from 2016.

At the time, Trump told reporters that they two have been friends &quot;for a long time&quot; and that they spent the meeting talking about life. West tweeted that he met with Trump to talk about multicultural issues.
At the time, Trump told reporters that they two have been friends "for a long time" and that they spent the meeting talking about life. West tweeted that he met with Trump to talk about multicultural issues.

Gateway Pundit contributor Cassandra Fairbanks began tweeting about it.

Fairbanks also wrote up the interaction between Adams and West, writing that West was "red-pill[ing] the masses."

The term &quot;redpilling&quot; is internet shorthand for the use of memes as a propaganda tool.
The term "redpilling" is internet shorthand for the use of memes as a propaganda tool.

And Lauren Southern, a far-right YouTuber who was recently banned from the UK, began tweeting West's tweets.

Reactions outside the far-right sphere have been less positive, with members of the Kanye West subreddit calling the tweets "right wing propaganda".

And people are across Twitter are beginning to believe that Kanye West may have been "redpilled" by the far-right.

And the tweeting of Adams' videos don't appear to be totally random, either. Over the weekend, West tweeted his support for Candace Owens, a far-right YouTuber that goes by Red Pill Black.

Owens responded positively to the tweet, writing, &quot;Please take a meeting with me. I tell every single person that everything that I have been inspired to do, was written in your music.&quot;Also, on Monday morning, Ebro, the host of Hot 97, told listeners that West is still an avid fan of Donald Trump. Though there is some speculation that all of this is meant to create a buzz around a new album West announced for June.
Owens responded positively to the tweet, writing, "Please take a meeting with me. I tell every single person that everything that I have been inspired to do, was written in your music."

Also, on Monday morning, Ebro, the host of Hot 97, told listeners that West is still an avid fan of Donald Trump. Though there is some speculation that all of this is meant to create a buzz around a new album West announced for June.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to a representative for West for comment.

BuzzFeed News has also reached out to Adams via email addresses listed on his blog.

