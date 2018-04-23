Kanye West Tweeted A Bunch Of Videos By The Trump-Loving Men's Rights Activist Creator Of "Dilbert"

Earlier this month, Kanye West reactivated his Twitter account and used the platform to announce he's possibly live-writing a philosophy book and that he has a new album planned for June 1.
On Monday, however, West tweeted out nine video clips from a 22-minute Periscope by the controversial cartoonist behind Dilbert, Scott Adams.
Adams streamed the Periscope over the weekend. It's titled "Scott Adams tells you how Kanye showed the way to The Golden Age. With coffee."
Adams has regularly blogged about Trump, far-right politics, men's rights, and his particular home-brew version of behavioral science for years.
Since the 2016 election, he's become a prominent figure among the far right.
Here's how Adams responded:
Adams is also a regular guest on Alex Jones' far-right talk show on Infowars.
When Kanye West tweeted Adams' videos on Monday, the reaction among far-right internet personalities, like Mike Cernovich, was immediate.
Cernovich began retweeting all of Kanye's tweets, writing, "Reality is ripped open again."
Infowars' editor-at-large, Paul Joseph Watson, was similarly excited by West discovering Scott Adams.
And Alex Jones went so far as to reach out to Kanye West, inviting him on Infowars.
The official account for Gab, the far-right Twitter clone, tweeted a photo of Kanye West meeting Trump from 2016.
Gateway Pundit contributor Cassandra Fairbanks began tweeting about it.
Fairbanks also wrote up the interaction between Adams and West, writing that West was "red-pill[ing] the masses."
And Lauren Southern, a far-right YouTuber who was recently banned from the UK, began tweeting West's tweets.
Reactions outside the far-right sphere have been less positive, with members of the Kanye West subreddit calling the tweets "right wing propaganda".
And people are across Twitter are beginning to believe that Kanye West may have been "redpilled" by the far-right.
And the tweeting of Adams' videos don't appear to be totally random, either. Over the weekend, West tweeted his support for Candace Owens, a far-right YouTuber that goes by Red Pill Black.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to a representative for West for comment.
BuzzFeed News has also reached out to Adams via email addresses listed on his blog.
