Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
World

11 Photos That Prove That Marine Le Pen Is The True Presidential Candidate Of The People

Yaaass Marine, fight the power.

Posted on
Ryan Broderick
Ryan Broderick
BuzzFeed News Reporter
StephaneJourdain
StephaneJourdain
Responsable de BuzzFeed News, France

France's far-right populist presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has often said that she’s the true anti-establishment choice in the French election. BuzzFeed News decided to look back on some of Le Pen's most punk rock moments.

1. Here’s Le Pen as a teenager posing for a photo like a true anarchist on her family's estate in Saint-Cloud, France.

(Also her family’s estate was given to them by a man named Hubert Lambert who was a wealthy cement-maker who hoped Le Pen’s dad would be the one to finally bring monarchy back to France.)

(Also her family’s estate was given to them by a man named Hubert Lambert who was a wealthy cement-maker who hoped Le Pen’s dad would be the one to finally bring monarchy back to France.)

2. As more proof of Le Pen's rags-to-riches populist upbringing, here she is at 20 appearing on French television.

Joel Robine / AFP / Getty Images

3. Here’s Le Pen in 1988, once again rising up against the global elite, by posing for another photo in an evening gown at her family’s estate.

Francis Apesteguy / Getty Images

4. It seems 1988 was a big year for Le Pen’s one-woman battle against the cabal of oligarchs secretly controlling Europe. Here she is sipping cocktails in the West Indies with Count Michel de Rostolan, a member of the French nobility. Rock ’n’ roll.

Philippe Giraud / Getty Images

5. Here's Le Pen fighting against the inherent violence of unchecked borderless global capitalism by doing some kind of weird photo shoot on a beach.

Martin Bureau / AFP / Getty Images

6. Smash the system. No gods, no masters.

Martin Bureau / AFP / Getty Images

7. And here's Le Pen again, with her dad, doing another very normal photo shoot in a very average-looking living room.

Miguel Medina / AFP / Getty Images

8. Brothers and sisters, we must rise up against the elite. We have nothing to lose but our chains.

Miguel Medina / AFP / Getty Images

9. Here's Le Pen restoring French sovereignty by attending a 2015 Time gala alongside world leaders like Barack Obama, Angela Merkel, and Vladimir Putin.

Taylor Hill / WireImage

10. Here’s Le Pen at Trump Tower in New York City in 2017, fighting against big businesses exploiting France's weakest by meeting her friend George Lombardi, a wealthy Italian real estate investor and former executive director of the International Council for Economic Development.

Afp / AFP / Getty Images

11. And finally, here’s Le Pen once again embracing the power of her grassroots movement and tapping into the pulse of the average French citizen by, like, captaining a big boat or something.

YouTube

This post was translated from French.

Ryan Broderick is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ryan Broderick at ryan@buzzfeed.com.

Stéphane Jourdain est en charge de BuzzFeed News en France et travaille depuis Paris

Contact StephaneJourdain at Stephane.Jourdain@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With World