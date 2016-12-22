Girls In Nepal Are Being Banished To A Shed When They Have Their Periods And It’s Killing Them

3. Chhaupadi is a Nepali practice with roots in Hinduism.

Navesh Chitrakar / Reuters

The belief is that women become impure during their menstruation cycle and cannot be allowed around the rest of the family. They are forbidden from touching things like kitchen utensils and public water sources, attending school, or sleeping inside the family home. In the remote villages of western Nepal, this belief takes a more extreme form: banishing women on their periods to chhaupadi huts.

A typical chhaupadi hut is fairly small. The sheds or outbuildings often don’t have proper windows or doors. The huts are poorly protected from the elements and littered with hay and livestock dung. Staying in these sheds also exposes women to snake bites, freezing weather, and wild animal attacks.