This Politician Quit His Job, Became A Vlogger, And Changed The Course Of An Election

BARCELONA — While the unionist Ciudadanos party won the most seats of any one party in Catalonia’s snap parliamentary election, Thursday's vote was actually a huge victory for the region's pro-independence movement. More than half the seats in Catalonia's 135-seat parliament will be occupied by pro-independence parties. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's own right-wing People's Party alone looks to lose 60% of their seats.

But there's one person who most certainly won't be sitting in one of those seats, even though — thanks to a YouTube video that’s been viewed almost a million times — he most likely did more than a little to help Thursday's overwhelming pro-independence win.

“The situation on Oct. 1 changed everything,” Albano Dante Fachin told BuzzFeed News as he cleaned out his office inside Catalonia’s parliament building on Thursday night. Oct. 1 was the day Catalonia held a referendum on whether to separate from Spain, a move the Spanish government had tried desperately to prevent. Police and other armed forces were sent into the region to try to keep people from the polls, but Catalan leaders still declared a victory for the independence movement.

After the vote, the Spanish senate triggered Article 155 of the country’s constitution, which stripped the region of its autonomy. Thursday night’s snap election was called by Rajoy after he used his new authority to dissolve the Catalan parliament and imprison eight politicians. Catalan President Carles Puigdemont fled to Brussels, where he has been campaigning via livestream and social media.

It’s been a hectic election full of vicious identity politics, disorienting misinformation, and increasing paranoia among Catalans about Spanish governmental overreach. Seven major parties were vying for seats on Thursday.

But for most voters, instead of thinking of things in terms of right and left, it was a decision between a pro-Catalan independence voting bloc and a rival bloc of parties that have campaigned on Catalonia remaining a part of Spain. For Catalans, it came down to a race between the left-wing progressive party Esquerra Republicana on the “independentista” side and economic liberal party Ciudadanos on the unionist, a victory for either deciding the region’s future relationship with Madrid.

There was one party, though, that tried to stay out of the independence debate. Podemos, a left-wing anti-corruption party that was founded in 2014 out of Spain’s Occupy Wall Street equivalent, resisted choosing a side. But thanks to Fachin, its now-former general secretary, it ended up having one of the biggest impacts on this week’s vote.

Fachin shocked Catalans last week after he announced via YouTube video that he was resigning from Podemos and voting for a pro-independence party. The video has currently been watched over 800,000 times and, according to Spanish media, it’s the most watched video of the election. His decision to vote for an independence party to protest Spain’s crackdown on the region, and not because he agreed with the results of the Catalan referendum, became a lightning rod on social media.