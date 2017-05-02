Sections

World

The Photos From The Anti-Election Protests Happening In Paris Are Terrifying

WARNING: This post contains graphic images.

Posted on
Ryan Broderick
Ryan Broderick
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Paris, France
Reporting From
Paris, France

Things escalated during a protest in Paris on Monday after antifascists and anarchists lit a shopping cart on fire and pushed it into a blockade of riot police.

Christophe Archambault / AFP / Getty Images
Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters
Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

More than 40,000 protesters reportedly assembled for the march through Paris on Monday. The large group of — mostly very young — masked antifascists and anarchists led the march.

Afp / AFP / Getty Images
Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Protesters were armed with molotov cocktails, firecrackers, bottles, and flares. Six police officers were injured.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images
Philippe Lopez / AFP / Getty Images
Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

May 1 is called Fete du Travail and it's typically a day of protest in France. There were more than 250 events planned across the country.

Thibault Camus / AP
Kamil Zihnioglu / AP
Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

The march was meant to travel four kilometers through central Paris, starting in Place de la République, making its way to Place de la Bastille, and then finishing in Place de la Nation.

Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters
Kamil Zihnioglu / AP
The majority of the protest was largely peaceful. Many were there to protest both candidates of the French presidential election.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images
Thibault Camus / AP
Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

Currently, centrist candidate Emannuel Macron is leading the polls by 20% against populist far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. Though many people — especially in France — believe that neither candidate is a good option.

Afp / AFP / Getty Images
Kamil Zihnioglu / AP

The final round of France's presidential election is on Sunday, May 7.

Afp / AFP / Getty Images
Christophe Archambault / AFP / Getty Images

Ryan Broderick is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ryan Broderick at ryan@buzzfeed.com.

