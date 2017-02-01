A Very Confused Japanese Man Has Become A Viral Symbol Of America’s Refugee Ban

13. At first, Sato was really confused. He was worried that his photos were going viral for a bad reason.

“I misunderstood it, I was pretty upset,” he said. “Were my photos being used in something bad?”

Sato saw the #BoycottStarbucks hashtag and was really confused. He figured he was part of some kind of protest against Starbucks. He said he also didn’t understand what the “Me:” in the tweet meant. But after someone explained it he thought it was pretty funny.

“I understood that it was used in a very positive way,” he said.