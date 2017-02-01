Get Our News App
World

A Very Confused Japanese Man Has Become A Viral Symbol Of America’s Refugee Ban

This whole thing started when Mr. Sato decided to buy an incredibly large coffee cup…

Ryan Broderick
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Eimi Yamamitsu
山光瑛美 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan

1. On Sunday, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz sent a letter to all employees announcing that the company was “developing plans to hire 10,000 [refugees] over five years.”

news.starbucks.com

2. When the letter was released, it immediately triggered protests among right wing social media users. Many announced they would be boycotting Starbucks over their perceived opposition to President Trump’s travel ban.

3. Which also inspired counter-protests and memes on Twitter. Like this one.

4. Or this one.

5. Noticing anything weird about those photos?

It’s the same dude in all the photos.

6. That’s because they’re all from a blog post by a well-known Japanese blogger named Mr. Sato. He writes for a website called Rocket News 24.

en.rocketnews24.com

7. In December, Sato and the Rocket News 24 team decided to take advantage of a crazy thing Starbucks Japan was offering: The Big Logo Mug.

starbucks.co.jp

8. Sato bought one and decided to try and get someone as Starbucks to fill it.

en.rocketnews24.com

9. Yeah, it didn’t go well.

en.rocketnews24.com

10. Unfortunately, they had to just get a regular cup of coffee and dump it in their humungous mug.

en.rocketnews24.com

11. But Sato persevered and successfully drank from his Big Logo Mug… sorta…

en.rocketnews24.com

12. Sato told BuzzFeed News he received a DM from a friend overseas who said his photo was going viral.

13. At first, Sato was really confused. He was worried that his photos were going viral for a bad reason.

“I misunderstood it, I was pretty upset,” he said. “Were my photos being used in something bad?”

Sato saw the #BoycottStarbucks hashtag and was really confused. He figured he was part of some kind of protest against Starbucks. He said he also didn’t understand what the “Me:” in the tweet meant. But after someone explained it he thought it was pretty funny.

“I understood that it was used in a very positive way,” he said.

14. Sato then reached out to the Twitter user who posted the photos and thanked him and the two agreed to grab coffee some time.

Twitter: @Foodqueensatou

15. The internet is so dang weird.

Ryan Broderick is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Ryan Broderick at ryan@buzzfeed.com.
バズフィード・ジャパン　ニュース記者
Contact Eimi Yamamitsu at Eimi.Yamamitsu@buzzfeed.com.
