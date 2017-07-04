Sections

A Guy Accidentally Shot Himself After A Fake News Story Made Trump Supporters Protest For No Reason

It appears to have all started with a story on a fake antifascist Facebook account that was actually set-up to troll leftists.

Posted on
Ryan Broderick
Ryan Broderick
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Saturday, a man accidentally shot himself in the leg at Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania, where dozens of people had assembled to protest reports of a group allegedly planning to desecrate Confederate graves and burn flags — except all those reports were a hoax.

Blood Spilled At Gettysburg Anti-Antifa Rally…When Militia Member Shoots Himself in the Leg https://t.co/wOB56rpfsM
Daryle L. Jenkins @DLamontJenkins

Blood Spilled At Gettysburg Anti-Antifa Rally…When Militia Member Shoots Himself in the Leg https://t.co/wOB56rpfsM

The first reported article about a July 1 Gettysburg antifascist protest was from a Facebook page with only a few hundred followers called Harrisburg100. They published their story on June 14.

The article appears to have been based on an Eventbu page, which has since been taken down. The author writes, "a local group of self-proclaimed anti-fascism activists called “ANTIFA” are planning on holding a rally at Gettysburg National Battlefield on July 1st in protest of President Trump and asks it’s members to 'Bring and Burn Confederate Flags'."According to Harrisburg100's website, "the mission of Harrisburg100 is to spread civic engagement, and to educate the public on local politics in interesting ways."
Facebook: hbg100

The article appears to have been based on an Eventbu page, which has since been taken down. The author writes, "a local group of self-proclaimed anti-fascism activists called “ANTIFA” are planning on holding a rally at Gettysburg National Battlefield on July 1st in protest of President Trump and asks it’s members to 'Bring and Burn Confederate Flags'."

According to Harrisburg100's website, "the mission of Harrisburg100 is to spread civic engagement, and to educate the public on local politics in interesting ways."

The Harrisburg100 article also links to a Facebook page called Harrisburg Antifa, which has about 100 followers. In May, they warned that they were going to be at Gettysburg National Military Park on July 1.

The page's about section reads, "ALERT! ALERT! ANTIFASCIST IN HBG. Fighting Racism, Transphobia, Homophobia and Police Brutality. #Resist #BashTheFash." Harrisburg Antifa appears to be a troll account and hasn't updated in over a month. The page lists its website as itsgoingdown.org — a general website for antifascists. Also, the page has been called fake by the central PA antifa Facebook page, which has a considerably more followers.Trump supporters and far-right trolls have a history of creating fake antifascist social media accounts and then using those accounts to troll real antifascist organizations. A similar thing happened in Boston in March.
Facebook: HarrisburgAntifa

The page's about section reads, "ALERT! ALERT! ANTIFASCIST IN HBG. Fighting Racism, Transphobia, Homophobia and Police Brutality. #Resist #BashTheFash."

Harrisburg Antifa appears to be a troll account and hasn't updated in over a month. The page lists its website as itsgoingdown.org — a general website for antifascists. Also, the page has been called fake by the central PA antifa Facebook page, which has a considerably more followers.

Trump supporters and far-right trolls have a history of creating fake antifascist social media accounts and then using those accounts to troll real antifascist organizations. A similar thing happened in Boston in March.

A few days later, a YouTuber named TheDelawarePatriot picked up the hoax, urging his followers to "make a stand against the antifa" on July 1.

youtube.com

On June 21, an anonymous user claiming to be a member of the Harrisburg Antifa posted the harrisburg100 article on 4chan's politics messageboard, /pol/, writing, "Gettysburg is OURS July 1st!!"

boards.4chan.org

The next day, far-right writerJack Posobiec posted a screenshot that described a Facebook event for a counter-protest called "Support America and Her History, Rally! If You Hate Us, Leave!"

The text from Posobiec's screenshot doesn't appear publicly anywhere else online.
Twitter: @JackPosobiec

The text from Posobiec's screenshot doesn't appear publicly anywhere else online.

A day after that, The Gettysburg Times, a local Pennsylvania news site wrote a story about how Confederate groups had applied for permits to demonstrate at Gettysburg National Military Park after seeing social media chatter about antifascists' plan to desecrate the park.

The story started to make its away around smaller far-right news sites, as well.
gettysburgtimes.com

The story started to make its away around smaller far-right news sites, as well.

That same day, the Central PA Antifa Facebook page warned their followers that the rumors of an antifascist protest at Gettysburg were fake, instead telling them to meet and demonstrate in Philadelphia on July 2.

Facebook: centralpaantifa

Gateway Pundit aggregated Harrisburg100's story a few days later, on June 26, which was then upvoted 3,000 times on the /r/The_Donald subreddit.

thegatewaypundit.com, reddit.com

Breitbart picked up the story the following day, on June 27, writing that "members of the so-called “Antifa” movement are promising to “desecrate” the graves" at Gettysburg.

Breitbart's article had three sources for their story. One was a Philly.com article about two groups, The Sons of Confederate Veterans and Real 3% Risen, which had received permits for demonstration in part of the park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 1. "Reports that the anti-fascist group Antifa plans to burn Confederate flags and desecrate graves have prompted calls on social media for other groups to gather in Gettysburg to counter those protesters," the Philly.com article reads.The next source Breitbart's article cites is the original Harrisburg100 article. And then finally, they point to a May 4 forum thread from civilwar.com titled, "Gettysburg, Marietta planned Antifa demonstrations."The user, Stiles/Akin, links to a Facebook event page that has since been pulled down.
breitbart.com

Breitbart's article had three sources for their story. One was a Philly.com article about two groups, The Sons of Confederate Veterans and Real 3% Risen, which had received permits for demonstration in part of the park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 1.

"Reports that the anti-fascist group Antifa plans to burn Confederate flags and desecrate graves have prompted calls on social media for other groups to gather in Gettysburg to counter those protesters," the Philly.com article reads.

The next source Breitbart's article cites is the original Harrisburg100 article. And then finally, they point to a May 4 forum thread from civilwar.com titled, "Gettysburg, Marietta planned Antifa demonstrations."

The user, Stiles/Akin, links to a Facebook event page that has since been pulled down.

Sons of Confederate Veterans had shared the Harrisburg100 story to their 70,000 followers on June 18.

Facebook: profile.php

Once articles about the hoax protest and counter-protest were published by Breitbart, other far-right internet personalities like Cassandra Fairbanks promoted them. Fairbanks' tweet is embedded on various right-wing articles, but it appears as though Fairbanks has since deleted the tweet.

Twitter: @CassandraRules

The Breitbart article hit 4chan as well. One user pointed out that parts of it didn't make any sense. For instance, the only marked graves at Gettysburg National Military Park belong to Union soldiers.

boards.4chan.org

Then Fox News published a piece on the antifascist rumors on June 30.

"Reports of possible disruptive or even violent actions by the militant left-wing group AntiFa at Gettysburg National Park this weekend have the Park Service acting with an 'abundance of caution,'" the article reads.
foxnews.com

"Reports of possible disruptive or even violent actions by the militant left-wing group AntiFa at Gettysburg National Park this weekend have the Park Service acting with an 'abundance of caution,'" the article reads.

Which brings us back to July 1, when dozens of far-right and confederate protesters showed up to defend Gettysburg from antifascists who were never going to actually show up in the first place.

(thread) Yesterday, militia groups showed up at the Gettysburg battlefield memorial ready for their own battle vs.… https://t.co/AKPesnqW9U
Alejandro Alvarez @aletweetsnews

(thread) Yesterday, militia groups showed up at the Gettysburg battlefield memorial ready for their own battle vs.… https://t.co/AKPesnqW9U

“Our movement today is going to send a message to Antifa that we’re not playing around,” one man said to the crowd from a loudspeaker. “And if you’re going to come to our national parks and cause problems we’re going to be here to meet you.”

...based on a rumor Antifa would damage graves. Antifa groups called it a hoax. In the end, none showed up.
Alejandro Alvarez @aletweetsnews

...based on a rumor Antifa would damage graves. Antifa groups called it a hoax. In the end, none showed up.

Then to cap things off, Benjamin Hornberger, 23, shot himself in the leg.

But 3 percenters, Sons of Confederate Veterans, others did. They held a rally to "send a message to Antifa we're no… https://t.co/EK0iq9qvtG
Alejandro Alvarez @aletweetsnews

But 3 percenters, Sons of Confederate Veterans, others did. They held a rally to "send a message to Antifa we're no… https://t.co/EK0iq9qvtG

Hornberger accidentally triggered his revolver as he briefly rested the bottom of his flagpole against the holster it was in, Penn Live reported. Park police applied a tourniquet until he could be transported by paramedics.

Blood Spilled At Gettysburg Anti-Antifa Rally…When Militia Member Shoots Himself in the Leg https://t.co/wOB56rpfsM
Daryle L. Jenkins @DLamontJenkins

Blood Spilled At Gettysburg Anti-Antifa Rally…When Militia Member Shoots Himself in the Leg https://t.co/wOB56rpfsM

The Central PA Antifa Facebook page wrote about the whole incident, accusing PennLive.com of creating hysteria.

"Y'all still show up and shoot yourselves," the Facebook post reads. "I guess you had to shoot somebody eh? PennLive.com should be ashamed of itself for helping perpetuate this bullshit hysteria....whatever gets clicks, eh?"

"Y'all still show up and shoot yourselves," the Facebook post reads. "I guess you had to shoot somebody eh? PennLive.com should be ashamed of itself for helping perpetuate this bullshit hysteria....whatever gets clicks, eh?"

The whole thing was recounted on 4chan the next day, where users weren't exactly sympathetic.

Ryan Broderick is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ryan Broderick at ryan@buzzfeed.com.

