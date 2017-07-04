A Guy Accidentally Shot Himself After A Fake News Story Made Trump Supporters Protest For No Reason

Breitbart's article had three sources for their story. One was a Philly.com article about two groups, The Sons of Confederate Veterans and Real 3% Risen, which had received permits for demonstration in part of the park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 1.

"Reports that the anti-fascist group Antifa plans to burn Confederate flags and desecrate graves have prompted calls on social media for other groups to gather in Gettysburg to counter those protesters," the Philly.com article reads.

The next source Breitbart's article cites is the original Harrisburg100 article. And then finally, they point to a May 4 forum thread from civilwar.com titled, "Gettysburg, Marietta planned Antifa demonstrations."

The user, Stiles/Akin, links to a Facebook event page that has since been pulled down.