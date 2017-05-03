Sections

World

28 Thoughts An American Had While Watching The Final French Presidential Debate

Apparently their politicians like to yell at each other just as much as ours do.

Posted on
Ryan Broderick
Ryan Broderick
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Paris, France
Reporting From
Paris, France
Hi, I'm Ryan. I'm an American and on Wednesday night I tried to watch the final French presidential debate. You should know that I barely have a high school-level understanding of French. Alright, let's do this thing.
BFMTV

Hi, I'm Ryan. I'm an American and on Wednesday night I tried to watch the final French presidential debate. You should know that I barely have a high school-level understanding of French. Alright, let's do this thing.

1. Me right now.

BFMTV

2. Le Pen is making the EXACT same face your mom makes when you try to convince her why your curfew should be extended to midnight.

BFMTV

3. I know whatever Macron is saying is probably important because he's doing that French hand thing.

BFMTV

4. Interesting. Le Pen has countered with her own very aggressive French hand talking thing. Let's see if Macron can recover.

BFMTV

5. This is going to be a tough night for Le Pen. The candidates appear to be debating on top of a giant Euro coin. This is probably that media bias that the far right is always talking about.

BFMTV

6. This is it. This is all of French politics in one picture. 🙏🏻

BFMTV

7. You said it, lady.

BFMTV

8. I am, like, 90% convinced that Le Pen brought a bunch of empty folders to make her side of the desk look busier. Next level petty.

BFMTV

9. "Guys, guys, chill out, no one actually wants either of you to be president, it's cool. Take it easy."

BFMTV

10. I just want someone to look at me the way Le Pen looks when someone mentions "Brexit."

BFMTV

11. Brexit makes everyone smile that way, apparently.

BFMTV / Drew Angerer / Getty Images

12. I don't know what she's talking about but...

BFMTV

13. ...it doesn't look good.

BFMTV

14. Oh, Le Pen's actually looking at her notes. I wonder what they say...

BFMTV / iStock / Getty Images Plus

15. Macron always looks like he's trying to scream through his eyes.

BFMTV

16. Yo, for real, I watched the last debate in France and I gotta say, this thing isn't nearly as fun without the angry leftist grandpa and the bored hot communist.

Lionel Bonaventure / AFP / Getty Images

17. Le Pen has the Brexit smile down, but I think she has to work on her Trump shrug a bit more.

BFMTV / KENA BETANCUR/AFP / Getty Images

18. "I am a big boy and I am totally a real politician. Please take me seriously. I read a lot about being president on Wikipedia."

BFMTV

19. Why is everyone yelling...

BFMTV

20. HOLY SHIT, wait, I think Le Pen's folder is just full of printed articles about Macron. She literally brought receipts. Le Pen lives for drama.

BFMTV

21. "Madame Le Pen, I do care about the common people of France. Whether you're a bank from Normandy or an insurance company from Nice, I — wait, shit."

BFMTV

22. Every time Le Pen says something Macron basically goes full "Jim listening to Michael Scott" face.

BFMTV / NBC

23. When you're an hour into a debate and running out of new ways to blame stuff on immigrants.

BFMTV

24. I don't know who this woman is but I think she should be president. She is holding this shit together like a goddamn champ.

BFMTV

25. I think the guy next to her is just happy to be included.

BFMTV

26. "It's nice to be part of something."

BFMTV

27. The end of the debate was sort of a blur. All I know is that Macron just said "Madame Le Pen" over and over again while Le Pen sort of screamed at him for a while.

BFMTV

28. Anyways, that's that. The debate is over. The election's on Sunday. Everyone seems stressed out and angry. I think this lady should probably be president. She seems like she knows what she's talking about.

BFMTV

Ryan Broderick is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ryan Broderick at ryan@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

