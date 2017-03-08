Get Our News App
How Do You Shop At Ikea?
29 Real-Life "Simpsons" Jokes Guaranteed To Make…
14 Things Beauty Bloggers Should Try Instead Of A…
This Woman Reimagined Disney Princesses As Badass…
22 Things No One Ever Tells You About Pregnancy
16 Stories That Will Expand Your Mind On…
Here Are The Most Inspiring Celebrity Messages On…
Can You Beat This Annoyingly Difficult "Game Of…
32 Everyday Things Women Do That Men Don’t Have To…

19 Very Irish And Very Clever Signs From The Women’s Strike

“There is womb for improvement.”

Ryan Broderick
Ryan Broderick
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Reporting From Dublin, Ireland

Women across the world and throughout the US are participating in the Women’s Strike on Wednesday. In the Republic of Ireland, women are striking to protest against the Eighth Amendment, which in Ireland gives an unborn child the right to life and effectively bans abortion across the country.

Due to the country’s strict abortion laws, thousands of women a year are forced to travel to the UK to get an abortion — or undergo an even riskier procedure done illegally at home. On Wednesday, thousands of Dubliners shut down a bridge in the centre of the city demanding the government repeal the law.

1.

View this image ›

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed
2.

View this image ›

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed
3.

View this image ›

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed
4.

View this image ›

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed
5.

View this image ›

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed
6.

View this image ›

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed
7.

View this image ›

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed
8.

View this image ›

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed
9.

View this image ›

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed
10.

View this image ›

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed
11.

View this image ›

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed
12.

View this image ›

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed
13.

View this image ›

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed
14.

View this image ›

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed
15.

View this image ›

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed
16.

View this image ›

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed
17.

View this image ›

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed
18.

View this image ›

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed
19.

View this image ›

Ryan Broderick / BuzzFeed

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Ryan Broderick is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Ryan Broderick at ryan@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
Eurostar Tried To Charge This Woman An Extra "Luggage" Fee For Her Wheelchair

by Fiona Rutherford

Connect With UKNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing