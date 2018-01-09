Southern California Mudslides Leave At Least Five People Dead And Several Missing

At least five people were killed by mudslides triggered by heavy storms in California that have sent muck and debris barreling into several neighborhoods in Santa Barbara County. A county fire official said that there have been five confirmed fatalities, according to the Associated Press. Several homes have been swept from their foundations, and several people are unaccounted for in neighborhoods near foothills that were recently scarred by wildfires.

Viewer Mary Long sent in this photo from Santo Tomas Lane in Montecito. Mud in her living room. #CAStorm

"Heavy rains have triggered massive runoff in the Montecito area," Santa Barbara County Fire Public Information Officer Mike Eliason posted on Twitter. "Access is difficult/delayed due to - at some locations - waist deep mudflow, trees, and wires down. Avoid the area."

#CAstorm-Heavy rains have triggered massive runoff in the Montecito area. Multiple rescues from vehicles and struc… https://t.co/5DMVJfmJqI

Eliason confirmed to BuzzFeed News that at least three homes had been destroyed and that multiple rescues had been conducted throughout the day, with more underway in the area.

In one rescue, firefighters saved a 14-year-old girl who was trapped for hours inside a home:

#CAstorm- Firefighters successfully rescued a 14 yr old girl (right) after she was trapped for hours inside a destr… https://t.co/zlBLfUYzgC

The California Department of Transportation announced the closure of multiple highways in Ventura and Los Angeles counties due to flooding and mudslides.

Several freeways and highways are closed in @CountyVentura and @CountyofLA due to slides and flooding caused by hea… https://t.co/AqlYlQNBeP

Authorities say that crews are currently working to clear a 30-mile stretch of US Highway 101 being blocked by mud and debris.

Driver becomes stuck in flooded road on N Jameson Ln along 101 fwy #montecito that washed down car, debris across a… https://t.co/bPMe8GAfFH

Check out this mudslide blocking NB lanes of 101 between Carpenteria and Montecito. The highway is closed from Vent… https://t.co/tB9WrOlB2J

The Coast Guard is supplying air ships to assist in rescue operations — but Santa Barbara County officials say that the Coast Guard will stop conducting rescues if drones are sighted in the area. Authorities say there's currently a backlog of 75 calls for rescue and evacuation in the area.

The Coast Guard will be supplying air ships to assist with rescue efforts. Drones are NOT PERMITTED in the air. If… https://t.co/ln4J9eDtPW

The National Weather Service said that steady rain has ended, but there is still a chance of thunderstorms and showers in the area. The flooding threat remains in the region impacted by the Thomas Fire.

Current radar shows an area of rain showers organizing along the south coast, heading near #TomasFire area. #CAwx… https://t.co/D3G4yfNwYA

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect for the Thomas, Sherpa, and Whittier fire evacuation areas and voluntary evacuation warnings are in effect for Tepusquet Canyon and the Alamo Fire area.





