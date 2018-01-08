NBC Deleted A Controversial Tweet About Oprah Amid People Calling For Her To Run For President

Handout / Getty Images

"Oprah Winfrey is receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award tonight. What a tremendous honor, for Cecil B. DeMille. And Oprah, while I have you, in 2011 I told some jokes about our current president at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner — jokes about how he was unqualified to be president — and some have said that night convinced him to run. So if that’s true, I just want to say: Oprah, you will never be president! You do not have what it takes!"

(NBC is an investor in BuzzFeed.)