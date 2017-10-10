Without Addressing His Political Donations, Hillary Clinton Says She's "Appalled" By Weinstein Allegations

In a statement released five days after news broke about sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, the film producer and one of her longtime donors and fundraisers, Hillary Clinton said Tuesday she was "shocked and appalled by the revelations."



"The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior," read the statement, released in a tweet by press secretary Nick Merrill.

Last Thursday, a New York Times report detailed multiple allegations of sexual harassment against Weinstein. On Sunday, he was fired from the company he cofounded, the Weinstein Company. By Tuesday afternoon, shortly before Merrill's tweet, new investigations in the New Yorker and New York Times related more stories of more unwanted advances, including forced oral and vaginal intercourse.

Democrats in the US Senate rushed last week to condemn Weinstein and donate any contributions received from the movie executive to charities.

The Clintons, who have taken thousands of dollars from Weinstein since at least the 1990s, including more than $35,000 in last year's presidential campaign, have made no such commitment — nor has former president Barack Obama, who also benefited from Weinstein's fundraising and donations.

Asked about donating the 2016 campaign contributions, Hillary Clinton's vice presidential running mate, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, told CNN on Tuesday, "The campaign is over."

Obama has yet to speak about the allegations against Weinstein.