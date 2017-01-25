Robby Mook And Corey Lewandowski Team Up For Paid Speeches

Mook Justin Sullivan / Getty Images ID: 10392526

Rival campaign managers from Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump’s respective presidential bids are set to join forces on the lucrative paid speaking circuit.



In joint appearances across the country, Robby Mook and Corey Lewandowski will offer a “future-focused look at why Trump won” in what their speaking agency, Leading Authorities, promises will be an “entertaining pair sure to keep any audience engaged,” according to the Washington-based firm’s website.

The paid speech roadshow most often takes speakers to corporate gatherings, trade conferences, and universities. The contracts can deliver tens of thousands of dollars for each speech — and hundreds of thousands for names like Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Mook, the 37-year-old who managed Clinton’s campaign, is a career field organizer, new to the world of speech and television contracts that have helped make well-paid public figures out of operatives fresh from campaigns or the White House.

After his dismissal from the Trump campaign in June of 2016, Lewandowski, 43, signed on as a paid political analyst for CNN. The arrangement became subject to criticism when Lewandowski continued to advise Trump and once on-air revived the “birther” conspiracy that the president helped make prominent before his candidacy.

Lewandowski has since opened a Washington-based consulting firm with former Trump aide Barry Bennett.



Lewandowski Getty Images ID: 10392509

The Leading Authorities website says the two operatives will discuss such topics as “cyber attacks,” “unreliable polling,” and managing an organization “through crisis.”

“Corey and Robby debate the day’s hot issues while sharing behind-the-scenes anecdotes from two of the most heavily-dissected campaigns ever run,” it says.

After the election, the two operatives appeared together alongside other top Clinton and Trump aides at the Harvard Kennedy School’s quadrennial presidential campaign conference, an event that grew particularly tense and emotional during a three-hour panel discussion debriefing each team’s victories and missteps.

The Lewandowski-Mook arrangement is far from unusual.

Speaking agencies often advertise Republican-Democratic duos. Ahead of the 2012 race, the Harry Walker Agency once sponsored a popular joint booking with Karl Rove, the Republican strategist, and Robert Gibbs, the former press secretary to Barack Obama. (Leading Authorities also presents Lewandowski as a potential joint speaker with Democratic strategist and Obama alumna Stephanie Cutter.)

Leading Authorities represents a range of public figures, from MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski to former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney and Democratic National Committee interim chair Donna Brazile.

The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





