@graceelkus
feeling REVIVED 🙌 serves 4 (or 2 with leftover slaw) 2 medium sweet potatoes (10 to 12 ounces each) 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided 1/2 teaspoon each chili powder and ground cumin 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided Freshly ground black pepper 1/4 head purple cabbage, cored and thinly sliced 1 red bell pepper, diced 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed 3 scallions, thinly sliced 1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems Zest and juice of one lime, plus wedges for serving 4 ounces cheddar, pepper jack, or monterey jack cheese, grated (1 cup) 1 large ripe avocado, diced Toasted pepitas and hot sauce, for serving (optional) Heat oven to 425°F. Slice potatoes in half lengthwise. Whisk 1 tablespoon of the oil with chili powder, cumin, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and several grinds black pepper in a small bowl. Brush all over sweet potatoes. Place cut side down on baking sheet and roast until very tender, 25 to 30 min. Meanwhile, make the slaw: combine cabbage, bell pepper, beans, scallions (use both the white and green parts!), cilantro, lime zest and juice, remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and several grinds black pepper in a large bowl. Toss to coat and add more lime juice and salt to taste. (You’ll likely need more salt but always better to start with less). When sweet potatoes are ready, flip them over, smash flesh with a fork, and top with cheese. Return to oven until melted, ~5 min. (Or pop ‘em under broiler for extra crispness). Top generously with slaw, avocado, pepitas, and hot sauce. Serve with lime wedges. Enjoy any leftover slaw with tacos! inspired by @Cookie and Kate’s spaghetti squash bowls 💛♬ origineel geluid - hanna
@sovegan
HOISIN TOFU BAGUETTES 🌱get the full recipe with notes in the SO VEGAN App and on our website (follow the link in our bio!) ✌️ Protein, calcium, iron, amino acids, tofu has got ‘em all - and for this epic baguette we score ours, then we bake it in a rich hoisin sauce and layer it with avocado, spinach, cucumber and Sriracha mayo. 📚 did you know we also have a new cookbook? EASY is out now and is packed with 100 QUICK + EASY plant-based recipes - check out the link in our bio to get your copy! Makes 2 baguettes For the hoisin tofu: 🌱 400g (14oz) extra-firm tofu, drained (see notes) 🌱 1 tbsp tomato purée 🌱 2 tbsp hoisin sauce 🌱 2 tbsp maple syrup 🌱 2 tbsp soy sauce, see notes 🌱 2 tsp sesame oil 🌱 salt + pepper For the sandwich: 🌱 1/3 cucumber, sliced 🌱 1 lime, juice only 🌱 1 avocado 🌱 2 tsp Sriracha sauce 🌱 3 tbsp vegan mayonnaise 🌱 2 demi baguettes, see notes 🌱 2 handfuls of baby spinach 🌱 2 handfuls of roasted peanuts, chopped (optional) Preheat the oven to 200°C fan / 425°F and fully line a baking tray with baking paper so it covers the sides. Slice the tofu into 4 rectangular pieces. Score each piece in a criss-cross pattern, then transfer them to the baking tray. Combine the puree, hoisin sauce, maple syrup, soy sauce, sesame oil, 1/2 tsp of freshly ground black pepper and 2 tbsp of water in a bowl, then pour it over the tofu pieces and use a spoon to push the sauce into the grooves. Bake the tofu for 15 mins. Then spoon the sauce collected in the tray over the top of the tofu and bake for a further 20 mins. Meanwhile, add the sliced cucumber to a bowl with the juice from half of the lime and a small pinch of salt and pepper. Mix, then leave to one side to pickle. Slice the avocado in half, remove the stone and scoop out the flesh into a bowl. Add the juice from the remaining half of lime and mash until smooth. Next combine Sriarcha and mayonnaise in a bowl. When you’re ready to build the sandwiches, slice the baguettes in half lengthways. Spoon the mashed avocado across the bottom halves, then top with the spinach leaves, tofu, cucumber, roasted peanuts (if using), Sriracha mayo and the top halves of the baguettes. Enjoy! Big love, Roxy + Ben #vegan #veganfood #recipes #foodtiktok #veganrecipes #plantbased♬ original sound - SO VEGAN