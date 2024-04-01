    30 Spring-In-A-Recipe Meal Ideas For April That We Personally Can't Wait To Cook

    Nothing screams "spring is here" quite like these recipes...

    by Ross Yoder, Hannah Loewentheil, Claudia Santos, Megan Liscomb

    We did it, friends. It's officially spring. I don't know about you, but our sun-warmed kitchens are begging us to start whipping up all the vibrant dishes we've been waiting all winter to cook. After combing through all the recipes we've been bookmarking lately, these are the best of the best to try this April — and rest assured, the springtime vibes are palpable (and very, very necessary). 🌷

    1. Buffalo Chicken Rice Bowls

    Bev Cooks / Via bevcooks.com

    Prep your buffalo chicken at the beginning of the week and eat it for lunch in these delicious rice bowls. And if you're really short on time, take a shortcut: defrost some frozen, breaded chicken (or even chicken nuggets) and toss them in buffalo sauce.

    Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Rice Bowls

    2. Spring Frittata with Leeks, Asparagus, and Sweet Potato

    A skillet with a cooked frittata garnished with herbs, surrounded by raw ingredients
    Minimalist Baker

    Frittatas are a no-brainer for low-effort breakfasts and brunches that just so happen to make a mean heat-and-eat lunch the next day, too. This spring-ified version layers in seasonal ingredients for maximum flavor, like savory leeks and crisp asparagus.

    Recipe: Spring Frittata with Leeks, Asparagus, and Sweet Potato

    3. Assassin's Spaghetti

    Ross Yoder

    "I first tried Assassin's Spaghetti when it went viral last month, and let me tell you, I've already made it twice since. This "better-than-marinara" pasta comes together in less than 30 minutes, is majorly clean-up friendly, and it's just as perfect for a weeknight family dinner as it is for effortless entertaining — especially as the weather starts to warm up and we emerge from our gloomy winter cocoons."

    —Ross Yoder

    Recipe: Assassin's Spaghetti

    4. Beet And Citrus Salad with Toasted Sesame Seeds

    Salad with spinach, sliced oranges, beets, pickled onions, and sesame seeds served in a black oval dish
    Brooklyn Supper / Via brooklynsupper.com

    This springtime salad marries juicy citrus, earthy beets, tender spinach, and quick pickled onions for a dish that's as beautiful to look at as it is to eat. Serve it as-is for a starter, or add a protein like pan-seared salmon or baked tofu to transform it into a main course.

    Recipe: Beet And Citrus Salad With Toasted Sesame Seeds

    5. Tiramisu Cookies

    Four freshly baked tiramisu cookies with visible chocolate chunks on a tray
    Claudia Santos

    "I'm an absolute sucker for these cookies and probably make them weekly at this point. The combo of rum, espresso grounds, and chocolate gives you all those classicly delicious tiramisu flavors, while the mascarpone keeps the center soft and creamy. They'll seem under-baked when you pull them out of the oven, but don't fret! The residual heat will keep cooking them as they cool."

    —Claudia Santos

    Recipe: Tiramisu Cookies

    6. Veggie Packed Sweet Potato Boats

    @graceelkus

    feeling REVIVED 🙌 serves 4 (or 2 with leftover slaw) 2 medium sweet potatoes (10 to 12 ounces each) 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided 1/2 teaspoon each chili powder and ground cumin 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided Freshly ground black pepper 1/4 head purple cabbage, cored and thinly sliced 1 red bell pepper, diced 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed 3 scallions, thinly sliced 1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems Zest and juice of one lime, plus wedges for serving 4 ounces cheddar, pepper jack, or monterey jack cheese, grated (1 cup) 1 large ripe avocado, diced Toasted pepitas and hot sauce, for serving (optional) Heat oven to 425°F. Slice potatoes in half lengthwise. Whisk 1 tablespoon of the oil with chili powder, cumin, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and several grinds black pepper in a small bowl. Brush all over sweet potatoes. Place cut side down on baking sheet and roast until very tender, 25 to 30 min. Meanwhile, make the slaw: combine cabbage, bell pepper, beans, scallions (use both the white and green parts!), cilantro, lime zest and juice, remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and several grinds black pepper in a large bowl. Toss to coat and add more lime juice and salt to taste. (You’ll likely need more salt but always better to start with less). When sweet potatoes are ready, flip them over, smash flesh with a fork, and top with cheese. Return to oven until melted, ~5 min. (Or pop ‘em under broiler for extra crispness). Top generously with slaw, avocado, pepitas, and hot sauce. Serve with lime wedges. Enjoy any leftover slaw with tacos! inspired by @Cookie and Kate’s spaghetti squash bowls 💛

    ♬ origineel geluid - hanna
    Grace Elkus
    Sweet potatoes and black beans are seriously a match made in veggie-dinner heaven. This recipe is so simple to make — just cut sweet potatoes in half, roast them in the oven (add cheese if you please), and top it all off with a mixture of black beans, red cabbage, bell peppers, avocado, scallions, and spices.

    Recipe: Veggie Packed Sweet Potato Boats

    7. Mediterranean Fish Skillet

    A cooked dish with eggs, tomatoes, beans, and garnished with herbs in a skillet on a stove
    Hannah Loewentheil

    "Start with any firm white fish like halibut or snapper. The fish simmers in a quick and easy tomato sauce with olives, onion, and garlic. I added capers and roasted red peppers to my skillet for even more flavor."

    –Hannah Loewentheil

    Recipe: Mediterranean Fish Skillet

    8. Beef Bulgogi Bibimbap

    A bowl of bibimbap with beef, assorted vegetables, a fried egg on top, and sauce on the side
    RecipeTin Eats / Via recipetineats.com

    The beauty of bibimbap? You can customize it with whatever veggies you have on hand. Use this recipe as a template, but work with whatever early spring vegetables you've got on hand.

    Recipe: Beef Bulgogi Bibimbap

    Cookie and Kate / Via cookieandkate.com

    Nothing screams spring quite like strawberries and rhubarb. This easy, gluten-free cake takes minimal effort but is guaranteed to be a showstopper on any table.

    Recipe: Almond Cake with Roasted Strawberries and Rhubarb

    10. Aguas Frescas

    Assorted fresh juices in clear glasses on a kitchen counter, with two bottles in the background
    A Cozy Kitchen / Via acozykitchen.com

    These refreshing Mexican drinks are made really simply with just fresh fruit, sugar, and water. Grab whatever seasonal produce you can find, blend it up, and adjust sugar levels to your preference for a drink that will have you thinking it's already summer.

    Recipe: Aguas Frescas

    11. Baked Salmon With Dill Sauce

    Grilled salmon with asparagus topped with dill sauce and lemon slices on a plate with a fork
    Feasting At Home / Via feastingathome.com

    This sheet pan meal comes together quickly, making it the perfect weeknight meal. Just be sure to make some extra dill sauce — because you're going to want to put it on absolutely everything.

    Recipe: Baked Salmon With Dill Sauce

    12. Vegan Reubens with Portobello

    Person holding a sandwich with dark bread, filled with cheese and cabbage
    Olives for Dinner / Via olivesfordinner.com

    There's nothing like a hearty and saucy sandwich for a satisfying meal, and this vegan take on a classic Reuben is packed with flavor. Bake your portobello slices ahead of time for a quick workday lunch that you can assemble in a flash.

    Recipe: Vegan Reubens with Portobello

    13. Orange Turmeric Crush Smoothies

    A glass of smoothie garnished with nuts and seeds, with a patterned straw, accompanied by fresh ingredients and a spoon of spices
    Half Baked Harvest / Via halfbakedharvest.com

    This vibrant smoothie packs in a whole lot of vitamin C thanks to the addition of good ol' OJ, but if you'd like to make the most of all the gorgeous late winter citrus out there, feel free to swap in fresh orange slices for even more fiber (and flavor).

    Recipe: Orange Turmeric Crush Smoothies

    14. Papaya Bars

    Square-shaped papaya bars dusted with powdered sugar on a flecked surface with parchment paper
    A Cozy Kitchen / Via acozykitchen.com

    If you've begun spotting giant papayas at the grocery store (or even frozen chunks), this is your sign to make these bars. Fresh yet decadent, this is the perfect dessert as we start to see warmer weather roll in.

    Recipe: Papaya Bars

    15. One-Pan Roast Chicken With Shallots

    Alexandra Cooks / Via alexandracooks.com

    It doesn't get much more comforting (or simple) than this one-pot shallot chicken. Toss everything into an oven-proof skillet and let it roast for 45 minutes until the shallots are caramelized and the chicken is fall-off-the-bone tender.

    Recipe: One-Pan Roast Chicken With Shallots

    16. Hoisin Tofu Baguettes

    @sovegan

    HOISIN TOFU BAGUETTES 🌱get the full recipe with notes in the SO VEGAN App and on our website (follow the link in our bio!) ✌️ Protein, calcium, iron, amino acids, tofu has got ‘em all - and for this epic baguette we score ours, then we bake it in a rich hoisin sauce and layer it with avocado, spinach, cucumber and Sriracha mayo. 📚 did you know we also have a new cookbook? EASY is out now and is packed with 100 QUICK + EASY plant-based recipes - check out the link in our bio to get your copy! Makes 2 baguettes For the hoisin tofu: 🌱 400g (14oz) extra-firm tofu, drained (see notes) 🌱 1 tbsp tomato purée 🌱 2 tbsp hoisin sauce 🌱 2 tbsp maple syrup 🌱 2 tbsp soy sauce, see notes 🌱 2 tsp sesame oil 🌱 salt + pepper For the sandwich: 🌱 1/3 cucumber, sliced 🌱 1 lime, juice only 🌱 1 avocado 🌱 2 tsp Sriracha sauce 🌱 3 tbsp vegan mayonnaise 🌱 2 demi baguettes, see notes 🌱 2 handfuls of baby spinach 🌱 2 handfuls of roasted peanuts, chopped (optional) Preheat the oven to 200°C fan / 425°F and fully line a baking tray with baking paper so it covers the sides. Slice the tofu into 4 rectangular pieces. Score each piece in a criss-cross pattern, then transfer them to the baking tray. Combine the puree, hoisin sauce, maple syrup, soy sauce, sesame oil, 1/2 tsp of freshly ground black pepper and 2 tbsp of water in a bowl, then pour it over the tofu pieces and use a spoon to push the sauce into the grooves. Bake the tofu for 15 mins. Then spoon the sauce collected in the tray over the top of the tofu and bake for a further 20 mins. Meanwhile, add the sliced cucumber to a bowl with the juice from half of the lime and a small pinch of salt and pepper. Mix, then leave to one side to pickle. Slice the avocado in half, remove the stone and scoop out the flesh into a bowl. Add the juice from the remaining half of lime and mash until smooth. Next combine Sriarcha and mayonnaise in a bowl. When you’re ready to build the sandwiches, slice the baguettes in half lengthways. Spoon the mashed avocado across the bottom halves, then top with the spinach leaves, tofu, cucumber, roasted peanuts (if using), Sriracha mayo and the top halves of the baguettes. Enjoy! Big love, Roxy + Ben #vegan #veganfood #recipes #foodtiktok #veganrecipes #plantbased

    ♬ original sound - SO VEGAN
    So Vegan / Via tiktok.com
    Baked tofu soaks up a flavorful hoisin sauce marinade to form the backbone of this oh-so-satisfying sandwich. It cooks up pretty quickly for a fun lunch at home or a laid-back dinner. You can marinate the tofu a bit in advance or simply cook it in the sauce.

    Recipe: Hoisin Tofu Baguettes

    17. Spring Asparagus Galette

    asparagus galette with a slice taken out, on parchment paper
    Smitten Kitchen / Via smittenkitchen.com

    Galettes are a must for giving you all the benefits of a pie without all the effort of crimping and shaping. Don't be scared off by the homemade pie crust — it comes together super quickly and is easier than you think (but, of course, store-bought is totally fine, too).

    Recipe: Spring Asparagus Galette

    The Modern Proper / Via themodernproper.com

    Spicy, sweet, tart — this cocktail will probably be your go-to all spring. Want to skip the tequila? Infuse the rhubarb mint syrup with jalapeño and top with seltzer for a satisfying mocktail.

    Recipe: Rhubarb Mint Margarita with Jalapeño Tequila

    19. Deviled Eggs

    A plate of deviled eggs garnished with paprika and chives
    The Mediterranean Dish / Via themediterraneandish.com

    Yeah, sure, maybe Easter is technically over, but there's no bad time to enjoy a deviled egg in the springy month of April. This version uses tangy Greek yogurt in place of mayonnaise to lighten things up, but if you're feeling "mayo or bust," you do you!

    Recipe: Deviled Eggs

    20. Tuna Niçoise Salad

    Recipe Tin Eats / Via recipetineats.com

    Use your favorite canned or jarred tuna fish to make this easy take on a French classic, which is just as good for lunch as it is a quick weeknight meal.

    Recipe: Tuna Niçoise Salad

    21. Greek-Marinated Shrimp Skewers

    Grilled shrimp and sliced vegetables on a bed of rice with lemon and sauce on the side
    Dishing Out Health / Via dishingouthealth.com

    Serve these juicy shrimp skewers over rice or a simple Greek salad made with tomatoes, cucumber, pepper, and onion.

    Recipe: Greek-Marinated Shrimp Skewers

    22. Cauliflower Salad With Dates And Pistachios

    Roasted cauliflower salad with mixed nuts and herbs in a bowl with a serving spoon
    Smitten Kitchen / Via smittenkitchen.com

    Charry roasted cauliflower makes a delicious base for this easy yet fancy-feeling salad. Serve it warm as soon as it's ready, or eat it cold the next day (if you somehow don't scarf it all on night one).

    Recipe: Cauliflower Salad With Dates And Pistachios

    23. Blood Orange Elderflower Gin Cocktail

    Two glasses with a red beverage and garnished with orange slices and herbs on a light background
    The Little Epicurean / Via thelittleepicurean.com

    Using Moro blood oranges gives this cocktail its signature red hue and citrusy tart flavor that pairs wonderfully with a floral gin and elderflower liqueur.

    Recipe: Blood Orange Elderflower Gin Cocktail

    24. Spring Pea And Asparagus Pasta

    A bowl of pasta with peas and greens, garnished with pine nuts
    Cookie and Kate / Via cookieandkate.com

    Tender asparagus, shallots, and peas add springy goodness to this breezy pasta dish. It's garlicky, buttery, and lemony, and it's a perfect weeknight dinner for enjoying that extra daylight in the evenings and using up some super-fresh produce.

    Recipe: Spring Pea And Asparagus Pasta

    25. Crockpot Chipotle Pot Roast Tacos

    Three tacos with meat, garnished with cheese and herbs, presented on parchment paper next to limes and a knife
    Half Baked Harvest / Via halfbakedharvest.com

    You can make a big batch of this crockpot beef, which is seasoned with zingy chipotle and braised with citrus. Toss it into tacos, burritos, rice bowls, or whatever else floats your boat.

    Recipe: Crockpot Chipotle Pot Roast Tacos

    26. Spring Pea Farro Salad

    A bowl of grain salad with greens and feta cheese on a table with plates and a cloth in the background
    What's Gaby Cooking

    Full of toothsome, filling farro, this is one seasonal side dish that plays really nicely with others to become the wholesome main of your dreams. To make it a meal, just top it with your protein of choice, like flaky salmon or even crispy spiced chickpeas.

    Recipe: Spring Pea Farro Salad

    27. Citrus Ricotta Breakfast Bowls with Honey

    A plate with yogurt, granola, honeycomb, and slices of banana and citrus fruits
    Half Baked Harvest / Via halfbakedharvest.com

    Creamy ricotta adds just the right amount of savoriness and tang to this wholesome (and very juicy) breakfast bowl, but if ricotta isn't your thing, you can swap in your favorite yogurt...or even, dare I say, cottage cheese. Don't knock it 'til you've tried it.

    Recipe: Citrus Ricotta Breakfast Bowls with Honey

    28. No-Cook Mediterranean Tostadas

    Plate with hummus topped with chickpeas, tomatoes, and herbs, next to a lemon
    Erin Gleeson - The Forest Feast / Via theforestfeast.com

    "For those nights when you're just not in the mood to turn on the oven (or for a lovely lunch), try a quick and easy no-cook meal like these Mediterranean tostadas. Hummus and chickpeas add protein, and fresh tomato and cucumber provide a tasty crunch. I like to add some sliced kalamata olives on top for an extra kick."

    —Megan Liscomb

    Recipe: No-Cook Mediterranean Tostadas

    29. Carrot Cake Loaf

    Two Peas and Their Pod / Via twopeasandtheirpod.com

    Sure, you can take the time to make and decorate a three-layer carrot cake, but this version made all in a loaf pan makes things a whole lot easier. Perfectly spiced and moist, this would make an ideal snacking cake, breakfast cake, or any time of day cake.

    Recipe: Carrot Cake Loaf

    30. Emergency Oreo Fridge Pudding

    Ross Yoder

    "I'm a sucker for this minimal-ingredient 'pudding' from Ella Quittner when I need to whip up a quick-but-elegant dessert for company — or when I just need a sweet treat myself. To make things extra festive, top with a swoop of whipped cream, a drizzle of olive oil, a few flecks of flaky sea salt, and some fresh mint. As shown above, they're very cute in Nick and Nora or coupe glasses, but in a pinch, any vessel will do...also shown above."

    —Ross Yoder

    Recipe: Emergency Oreo Fridge Pudding

