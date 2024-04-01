HOISIN TOFU BAGUETTES 🌱get the full recipe with notes in the SO VEGAN App and on our website (follow the link in our bio!) ✌️ Protein, calcium, iron, amino acids, tofu has got ‘em all - and for this epic baguette we score ours, then we bake it in a rich hoisin sauce and layer it with avocado, spinach, cucumber and Sriracha mayo. 📚 did you know we also have a new cookbook? EASY is out now and is packed with 100 QUICK + EASY plant-based recipes - check out the link in our bio to get your copy! Makes 2 baguettes For the hoisin tofu: 🌱 400g (14oz) extra-firm tofu, drained (see notes) 🌱 1 tbsp tomato purée 🌱 2 tbsp hoisin sauce 🌱 2 tbsp maple syrup 🌱 2 tbsp soy sauce, see notes 🌱 2 tsp sesame oil 🌱 salt + pepper For the sandwich: 🌱 1/3 cucumber, sliced 🌱 1 lime, juice only 🌱 1 avocado 🌱 2 tsp Sriracha sauce 🌱 3 tbsp vegan mayonnaise 🌱 2 demi baguettes, see notes 🌱 2 handfuls of baby spinach 🌱 2 handfuls of roasted peanuts, chopped (optional) Preheat the oven to 200°C fan / 425°F and fully line a baking tray with baking paper so it covers the sides. Slice the tofu into 4 rectangular pieces. Score each piece in a criss-cross pattern, then transfer them to the baking tray. Combine the puree, hoisin sauce, maple syrup, soy sauce, sesame oil, 1/2 tsp of freshly ground black pepper and 2 tbsp of water in a bowl, then pour it over the tofu pieces and use a spoon to push the sauce into the grooves. Bake the tofu for 15 mins. Then spoon the sauce collected in the tray over the top of the tofu and bake for a further 20 mins. Meanwhile, add the sliced cucumber to a bowl with the juice from half of the lime and a small pinch of salt and pepper. Mix, then leave to one side to pickle. Slice the avocado in half, remove the stone and scoop out the flesh into a bowl. Add the juice from the remaining half of lime and mash until smooth. Next combine Sriarcha and mayonnaise in a bowl. When you’re ready to build the sandwiches, slice the baguettes in half lengthways. Spoon the mashed avocado across the bottom halves, then top with the spinach leaves, tofu, cucumber, roasted peanuts (if using), Sriracha mayo and the top halves of the baguettes. Enjoy! Big love, Roxy + Ben #vegan #veganfood #recipes #foodtiktok #veganrecipes #plantbased