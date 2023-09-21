People Are Defending The "Unpopular" Home Design Trends That Actually Make A Lot Of Sense In Their Own Homes

"What is with the hate of open concept? It’s very practical to be able to communicate with people in your home and it gives the appearance that a place is bigger than it actually is. It provides much better heat distribution, too. And there are less walls to paint! Open plans also allow for communicating with guests while you're whipping things up in the kitchen."

"As an emergency responder, I know that a lot of people never think of this, but EMS and fire will have a much easier time extracting an injured or ill person in open-concept since they won’t have to squeeze through narrow hallways and tiny rooms, and should you have a loved one who needs to be resuscitated doing CPR, an open floor plan is much easier to do as we have more space to work on the patient."



—sr4



