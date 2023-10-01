14.

"The biggest thing my wife and I learned was financial. Just because the bank tells you that you can afford anything up to a certain amount doesn't mean you should go up to that amount. Sure, we enjoyed the house, but we couldn't really afford to do much besides be in it. We couldn't afford new windows that we desperately needed, we couldn't afford to go on vacations, and couldn't afford to upgrade much of the house. If we ended up staying there, we wouldn't have been able to afford to replace the roof when it would have needed it or handle expensive car repairs. We ended up moving to a more affordable house, and now we have some money to start investing for retirement and to buy me a newer vehicle."