"I Don't Wash My Nonstick Pans": People Are Revealing Their Shocking Home Kitchen Secrets, And Now I Have Secondhand Food Poisoning

10. "I make sushi from 'regular' fish — like store-bought salmon or tuna — and I have never had a single issue in the 20 years I've been doing it."

"Fun fact: The concept of 'sushi-grade' fish is nothing but hype and marketing from the sushi industry. When eating any fish (or meat) raw, there's always a calculated risk involved — but it's very, very unlikely if you're taking the proper food safety precautions. I don't care if it's 'conventional' or 'sushi-grade' — if you buy it rock-hard frozen and keep it rock-hard frozen (for up to two months), you're doing everything you can to minimize the risk of food-borne illness."

—u/WanderingAnchorite