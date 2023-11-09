16.

"The way my boyfriend just leaves dirty dishes out...like, how do you just leave half a plate of chicken out?! It absolutely drives me insane, and he lets our daughter just leave her bowls and plates of food everywhere, too. She is very much in the stage of gaining some independence, and she actually likes it when I tell her to put her dirty dishes in the sink. It makes her feel like a big girl, and she's always so proud. He never tells her to do it unless I've asked first, but then he'll get mad at the dog when he licks her plate of hour-old mac 'n' cheese that nobody picked up because he didn't. I love him to death, don't get me wrong, but when it comes to dishes and the shitstorm he turns our kitchen into, I really do not like him."