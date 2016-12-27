The Year Women Used The Internet To Give All The Fucks

From politics to entertainment and business, 2016 has been a year of highs and lows for women. We made strides towards gender equality – but barriers to women’s rights were still as evident as ever.

In 2016, women around the world were unapologetic about calling for an end to sexual violence, rape culture, sexism, harassment, and femicide, using social media to shout about gender inequality in their country, apply pressure on their governments to change laws, and to help galvanise and organise public protests.

Spanning South Korea, Mexico, Turkey, and South Africa, here are some of the times women used the internet this year to force the world to hear their voices – and gave all the fucks.